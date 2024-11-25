‘When the brothers hook up’: Benni McCarthy shows Siya and the boys some love [VIDEO]

Siya Kolisi shared some priceless footage of SA soccer great Benni McCarthy's pitch-perfect encounter with the Springboks in Scotland.

South African soccer icon Benni McCarthy paid a surprise visit to the Springboks ahead of their final International Rugby Union match in Scotland on Saturday.

The mighty Boks ended their year on a high note, showing not a morsel of mercy in their 45-12 trashing of Wales.

Of course, the formidable Benni McCarthy is a national treasure in his own right.

To this day, the former Bafana Bafana striker is still the South Africa national team’s all-time top scorer with 31 goals and the only South African to have won the UEFA Champions League while playing for Porto FC.

‘My brother!’: Benni McCarthy’s Springboks encounter

A chuffed Siya Kolisi shared some pictures and a video clip on his Instagram of Benni popping in at the Springboks’ training session to wish our boykies all the best for their game.

The Springboks skipper touched on Benni’s role in breaking barriers and inspiring South Africans to dream big with his gutsy rise to fame from Hanover Park in the gang-ridden Cape Flats to Old Trafford.

“My brother! So glad we got to spend time with you in Scotland. Thanks for the visit, my brother! We love you and appreciate you! You’ve broken so many barriers, and now we can dream to achieve more no matter where we come from! You are an inspiration to all. Love you, Benni.”

WATCH: Benni McCarthy, Siya Kolisi and the boys

Mzansi reacts: ‘Bennie’s in the 18 area!’

@morris_kella: “Die ouens.”

@timot1994: “Every South African can be a Springbok. Once we realise, we’re all on the same side. I Love you all.”

@dalinoliver: “An early Christmas present for all South Africans. Seeing our heroes enjoying such lekker laughs & moments together.”

@fufuza wrote: “The content I love to see. Two of South Africa’s biggest sporting idols.”

@eleanorkistan20: “Love this! When the brothers hook up! Proudly South African.”

@alessandrodt: “Bennie’s in the 18 area!”

@melissa_reddy: “Ma se kinders!”

@nic14: “Siya and Benni are deeper then you would understand. Spiritual brothers…both Old Apostolic athletes.”

ALSO READ: Benni McCarthy on world’s first ‘bulletproof park’ in Mitchells Plain

‘My Gazi’: Siya and Benni’s special bond

Unbeknownst to many of the two sporting icons’ fans, Benni and Siya’s have been close friends for many years already.

In a display of their bromance and continued support of one another, the two-times World Cup-winning captain called Benni his “My Gazi” (My blood) in his reply to a Manchester United picture post shared by the footballer last year.

A day before his 47th birthday earlier this month, the soccer hero also spent some quality time in Scotland with Siya and his children.

Life after Man Utd: What’s next for Benni McCarthy?

Benni officially parted ways with Manchester United at the end of June after two impactful seasons as the Red Devils’ first-team forwards coach.

Benni McCarthy has left Manchester United at the end of June this year. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

During his two-year stint at Old Trafford, he worked alongside a world-class manager like Ten Hag, gaining invaluable experience and tactical knowledge.

With his Red Devils chapter now closed, speculation has been rife as to what Benni’s next move could be.

South African fans are calling for the humble Hanover Park-born star to return to home soil, where he enjoyed a successful stint managing AmaZulu a couple of years ago.

In Scotland with love

Meanwhile, Benni’s presence in Scotland is by no means surprising.

Benni McCarthy and his wife Stacey have been married for 10 years. Pictures: Instagram/BenniMac17 and staceymccarthy17

In May this year, he and his leggy blonde wife, Stacey Munro, celebrated 10 years since the former Bafana Bafana legend said “I do” (in a Scottish kilt!) to the former Miss Edinburgh.

He shares a 12-year-old daughter, Lima Rose, and five-year-old son, Lio Romero, with Stacey.

Benni also has three daughters—Minna, Miya, and Allegra—from his marriage with Spanish artist Maria Santos, whom he met after he moved to Spain to play for Celta Vigo in 2000.

