South Africa v Argentina in Durban — LIVE

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

South Africa and Argentina meet in the final match of this year’s Rugby Championship in Durban on Saturday, with the home team still having a mathematical chance of clinching the title.

The teams met last week in Buenos Aires, with the Boks coming out on top, winning 36-20 in a match they dominated, bar for a 20-minute spell after halftime.

Both teams have had their ups and downs this year with the Pumas shocking the All Blacks in New Zealand, while the Boks beat the All Blacks in Mbombela and Australia in Sydney.

Many will feel the Boks also have beaten the All Blacks in Joburg and the Wallabies in Adelaide, while the Pumas won’t be happy with last week’s performance on home soil.

Live updates of the match in Durban will appear below. To get the latest posts please refresh regularly. Kick-off is 5pm.

Both the starting teams of the Boks and Pumas show two changes from last week.

Jacques Nienaber has brought in Pieter-Steph du Toit at flank and Frans Steyn at flyhalf. Argentina coach Michael Cheika meanwhile has recalled centre Matias Moroni and wing Juan Imhoff.

Both teams have also altered their benches.

TEAMS

South Africa

Willie le Roux, Canan Moodie, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi, Frans Steyn, Jaden Hendrikse, Jasper Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (capt), Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth, Frans Malherbe, Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff. Bench: Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche, Vincent Koch, Franco Mostert, Duane Vermeulen, Kwagga Smith, Faf de Klerk, Kurt-Lee Arendse

Argentina

Juan Cruz Mallia; Emiliano Boffelli, Matias Moroni, Jeronimo de la Fuente, Juan Imhoff; Santiago Carreras, Gonzalo Bertranou; Pablo Matera, Marcos Kremer, Juan Martin Gonzalez; Tomas Lavanini, Matias Alemanno; Eduardo Bello, Julian Montoya (capt), Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro. Bench: Agustin Creevy, Mayco Vivas, Joel Sclavi, Guido Petti, Pedro Rubiolo, Tomas Cubelli, Benjamin Urdapilleta, Bautista Delguy