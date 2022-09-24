Springboks beat Argentina, but lose out on Rugby Champs title

Ross Roche

It was a night of mixed emotions for the Springboks as they picked up a deserved 38-21 win over Argentina, but missed out what they needed to clinch the Rugby Championship, leaving the All Blacks as champions for 2022.

Needing a bonus point and a massive points difference win of 40 points to claim the title, the Boks were once again architects of their own demise as they missed a slew of chances in the first half that could have put them well on their way to a big win.

But it was a solid performance none-the-less, however the team is unfortunately missing a killer instinct that they desperately needed in the game.

It was also a mixed bag on the night for Bok pivot Frans Steyn, playing his first international at flyhalf since 2008, with his place kicking immaculate, but his out of hand kicking was found wanting as he missed touch three times and overcooked one out of play.

This cost the Boks dearly as they were trying to set up lineouts in Argentina’s 22m on each occasion, leading to Willie le Roux taking over the touch finding duties in the first half.

At the start of the game it was Argentina who got off to the better start, with some strong Bok defence keeping out a couple of early forays into their 22m.

But it wasn’t long before the home side kicked it up a notch and almost scored their first try in the 10th minute after Eben Etzebeth went over from a maul, but their was transference in the maul and the TMO chalked it off.

The Boks then had a number of chances from mauls in the Argentina 22m, but didn’t make then count, however after repeated infringement from the visitors which led to a warning, flank Marcos Kremer was yellow carded in the 16th minute for not rolling away from a maul.

With a man advantage in the pack the Boks then chose a 5m scrum from a penalty in the 19th minute, which they powered over the line with Jasper Wiese dotting down, and Steyn converting for a 7-0 lead.

Their second try then came 10 minutes later, as from another 5m lineout, the Boks got close and captain Siya Kolisi burst through the middle for the converted score making it 14-0.

Strangely despite needing tries to chase a big points difference, the Boks then went for posts after a penalty just inside their own half in the 37th minute, with Steyn landing the monster kick, as they moved 17-0.

Double gut punch

However the visitors then hit the Boks with a double gut punch before and after halftime, as scrumhalf Gonzalo Bertranou dived over on the halftime hooter,with Emiliano Boffelli converting to make it 17-7 at the break.

Early in the second half Argentina flank Juan Martin Gonzalez stepped le Roux down the touchline and went in at the corner, with Boffelli’s touchline conversion bringing them to within three points.

The Boks however hit back in the 55th minute, as a monster maul was rumbling towards the line, only for the visitors to bring it down illegally, leading to a penalty try and 24-14 lead.

A shocking decision then saw Etzebeth yellow carded in the 60th minute for pushing an Argentinean player, followed by replacement scrumhalf Faf de Klerk for a side entry at a maul in the 63rd, reducing them to 13-men.

This allowed Argentina to work the space and send outside centre Matias Moroni over out wide, converted by Boffelli to make it 24-21 with just over 12 minutes to play.

In the 73rd minute the Boks set up a 5m lineout and powered another big maul towards the line, with Argentina stopping it illegally leading to the second penalty try of the game for the home side.

On the final hooter the Boks then gave the packed home crowd something to shout for as they tore down the line, with replacement back Kurt-Lee Arendse going over to score, and Steyn converting for a 38-21 win.

Scorers

Springboks: Tries – Jasper Wiese, Siya Kolisi, Penalty Try (2), Kurt-Lee Arendse; Conversions – Frans Steyn (3); Penalty – Steyn

Argentina: Tries – Gonzalo Bertranou, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Matias Moroni; Conversions – Emiliano Boffelli (3)