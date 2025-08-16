South Africa v Australia — LIVE

The Boks go into the game on the back of four wins, while the Wallabies lost a close series to the British and Irish Lions 2-1.

South Africa’s Springboks and Australia’s Wallabies clash in the opening game of the 2025 edition of the Rugby Championship, at Ellis Park on Saturday (5.10pm).

The Boks go into the game on the back of four wins, against the Barbarians, Italy (twice) and Georgia, while the Wallabies lost 1-2 to the British and Irish Lions last month.

Rassie Erasmus’ team will be led by Siya Kolisi, playing at eighthman for the first time at Test level, while Manie Libbok will run things from flyhalf.

The Australians have opted to back veteran backs Nic White and James O’Connor as their 9-10 combination.

Updates from the Test at Ellis Park will appear below. For latest posts please refresh.

TEAMS

Springboks: Aphelele Fassi, Edwill van der Merwe, Jesse Kriel, André Esterhuizen, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Manie Libbok, Grant Williams, Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Marco van Staden, Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth, Wilco Louw, Malcolm Marx, Ox Nche. Bench: Bongi Mbonambi, Boan Venter, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Franco Mostert, Kwagga Smith, Cobus Reinach, Canan Moodie, Damian Willemse.

Wallabies: Tom Wright, Max Jorgensen, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Len Ikitau, Dylan Pietsch, James O’Connor, Nic White, Harry Wilson (c), Fraser McReight, Tom Hooper, Will Skelton, Nick Frost, Taniela Tupou, Billy Pollard, James Slipper. Bench: Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Angus Bell, Zane Nonggorr, Jeremy Williams, Langi Gleeson, Tane Edmed, Tate McDermott, Andrew Kellaway.