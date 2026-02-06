Special memories in Perth for Blitzbok flyhalf Tristan Leyds

Leyds had a great tournament making his Blitzbok debut in Perth in 2024, and is hoping to give his all again this weekend.

As the Blitzboks target a stronger showing in Perth after finishing fourth in Singapore last week, flyhalf Tristan Leyds is drawing motivation from special memories, particularly at HBF Park.

Leyds made his Blitzbok debut at the Perth Sevens tournament in 2024, rather fitting as his older brother, Dillyn, had moved to Western Australia a decade earlier to kickstart his senior international career.

“I was happy with my debut; it was a good place to run out for my country and represent them and I thought it went well,” said Leyds. “Sadly, I missed out last year due to injury, but I am ready to go and give it my all this weekend again.”

Leyds steps in amid absences

Leyds will play in his 15th tournament (168 points – 22 tries, 29 conversions).

The absence of playmakers Selvyn Davids, Dewald Human and Ronald Brown cast the spotlight on the former Western Province player. But the 28-year-old does not shy away from the extra workload.

“They have been in those roles for five, six, seven years and they have really excelled in that, so stepping into the breach is huge, but I love the new challenge,” said Leyds.

“There were extra leadership duties that came my way, especially on this trip, but I would not want it any other way. It is part of growth, and I am all for it.”

The Blitzbok said he had grown as a player over the seasons and wanted to do his duties justice in Perth.

“Even some of my opponents from other teams remarked on my improved fitness.”

Leyds said the Blitzboks had made things harder for themselves with mistakes in Singapore. They would do better in Australia.

“We really can’t play without the ball. We would attack for 30 seconds, give the ball away and then defend for two minutes. That came back to bite us, and we can’t repeat that.

“We have the team to get the job done,” he added.

Saturday pool fixtures (SA times)

Spain – 5.58am, Argentina – 9.14am, Fiji – 12.52pm