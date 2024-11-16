Springbok brand is growing and Siya Kolisi is loving it

The Springboks' success over the past five years has helped them become one of the most recognisable sports teams in the world and seen their fan base continue to grow.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi poses with fans after their win over Scotland in Edinburgh over the past weekend. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

The Springbok brand has grown incredibly over the past five years, due to their stunning success over that period and captain Siya Kolisi is loving every moment of it, as the fans continue to help push the Boks to greater heights.

The Boks endured one of their poorest spells in the professional era between 2016 and 2018, when Allister Coetzee was head coach, but once he was replaced by Rassie Erasmus and his coaching team in 2018 things started to turn around.

Since then the Boks have enjoyed unprecedented success, winning the Rugby Championship and World Cup in 2019, the British and Irish Lions series in 2021, the World Cup in 2023 and the Rugby Championship this year.

Fan base growing

“It’s just growing. Wherever we go South Africans just amaze us. Everywhere we go, last week in Edinburgh, every single coffee shop there were South Africans everywhere,” said Kolisi on Friday ahead of Saturday’s Test against England in London.

“People are coming from all over the world to watch us. There were a couple of people who came from America now to watch us. The only way that we can say thank you is by our efforts on the field.

“That’s why we don’t worry about the scoreboard, but (focus on) the people that are doing everything they can to come and support us. As well as the ones that watch wherever they can, whether it is at home on TV, or a mall opening late to allow people who can’t afford to watch the game.”

Between their World Cup wins in Japan and France, the Boks did come in for a bit of criticism due to their inconsistent form, despite also winning a British and Irish Lions series during that time.

However, this year their results have been way more consistent, with them winning nine out of 11 games so far, and both their losses being by just one point.

Kolisi added that they can’t be expected to win every game, but that the team will always put in 100% effort, as that is the best way to thank the fans for their support.

“We can’t go out there and not give our best. We can’t promise we will always win, but giving our best is the only way we can say thank you. The people of South Africa, without them we wouldn’t be here. They keep us accountable at times,” said Kolisi.

When we hurt they hurt

“When we hurt they hurt, sometimes even more than us. We take that with us. It isn’t pressure to us. It is an amazing place to be and a place of responsibility.

“I always believe when a team has a purpose and is playing for something bigger, it is always going to push us on. When times get dark the South African people really give us that motivation and purpose that we need to keep on going every single time.”

Speaking at their pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday’s match at Twickenham, Kolisi was also asked how the local fan base has reacted.

“It has grown. There have been a lot more people coming to watch rugby and whole lot more people of colour coming to watch. With the kind of diverse team that we have that represents a lot of people, not just in their race but backgrounds too,” said Kolisi.

“It has been really special. There have been a lot of people who have just started rugby because they have been inspired by some of the stories of the players.

“Now our women’s team is doing the same thing as well. They are growing and playing well and a whole lot more girls are seeing the kind of work that they are doing.

“That’s exactly what you want. Not only the men’s side, but the women’s rugby side it’s got to grow. The more it grows in women’s rugby the better it is for everyone and rugby is the winner.”