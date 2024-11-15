Rassie reveals how he thinks England will take on the Boks

All of England’s four straight losses have been by seven points or less, so the Boks could be in for a big challenge against the hosts on Saturday.

Rassie Erasmus has detailed how he thinks England will take on his Bok team on Saturday. Picture: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus is expecting a kicking bombardment when the Boks take on England in their end-of-year tour match at Twickenham on Saturday night (kick-off 7.40pm).

The hosts will be desperate to get a win over the Boks as they are currently on a poor run of results that has seen them lose their last four games.

Erasmus has previously experienced that during his coaching career and believes England will turn to what works best for them in an effort to get out of the rut. That is one of the reasons why the Boks have gone back to the 5-3 bench split of forwards to backs, after fielding a 7-1 split in their previous match against Scotland.

‘Kicking game’

“When you lose two games, even if it’s by a point or a last-minute try, the pressure starts to build. I have been there and certainly know how quickly that can get to you. One normally falls back onto what works for you,” explained Erasmus.

“I think they have been successful like that in the past, so we are expecting them to try and squeeze us with their kicking game.

“I have said it openly. They tend to go to a kicking game, and their backs are expected to chase more than 80% of those kicks, which puts a lot of pressure on us, and if our backs don’t have the ability to match that, there is trouble.

“Your forwards can’t always get there (to the ball or breakdown). You get cramps and tired and a few of the guys haven’t played any rugby for five weeks, although they have kept fit. That’s why we have Cobus (Reinach), Handre (Pollard) and Lukhanyo (Am) on the bench.”

Tight losses

All of England’s four straight losses have been by seven points or less, including 16-15 and 24-17 losses against the All Blacks in New Zealand during the mid-year internationals.

Their defeats over the past few weeks have been a 24-22 loss against the All Blacks, with them having held a 10-point lead going into the last quarter, and a 42-37 defeat against the Wallabies when they led with three minutes left, both at Twickenham.

Erasmus was asked during Thursday’s Bok team announcement press conference if he had any thoughts on why England had been unable to close out their games.

“For me to comment on why another team doesn’t finish in the last couple of minutes is difficult because I don’t know their plans exactly, how they play and how they manage their players. I do know they have a big management staff and a very scientific way of looking at things,” said Erasmus.

“But you look at New Zealand. They had a trend like that (losing tight games at the death) four or five matches ago. But they have turned things around and started winning matches in the last couple of minutes.

“I do know England play a very energy-sapping game, which will take a toll on the backline. But I think their rush defence also takes a toll on them. That certainly puts us under pressure, but if we can keep the ball that will tire them a bit.”