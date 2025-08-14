Springbok great Dawie Snyman dies

He played flyhalf and fullback and in total represented the Springboks in 22 matches.

Springbok utility back Dawie Snyman passed away on Thursday after an illness at the age of 76.

Born in Bloemfontein on 5 July 1949 and educated at Grey College, Snyman’s rugby journey took him to Stellenbosch University, where he represented Maties and Western Province with distinction.

He earned 10 Test caps for South Africa between 1972 and 1977, playing both fullback and flyhalf and scoring a try, four penalty goals, two drop goals and a conversion in the green and gold. In total, he played 22 matches for the Springboks, amassing 86 points.

Snyman, whose older brother Jackie also played Test rugby for South Africa, was selected for the Boks before playing senior provincial rugby when he toured to Australia in 1971. Only after that tour did Snyman make his WP debut.

Coaching career

He remained loyal to the blue and white hoops and coached WP to five consecutive Currie Cup titles, from 1982 to 1986, as well as a shared title with the Bulls in 1989.

Snyman also coached South Africa at the 1997 Sevens World Cup, where the Blitzboks lost to Fiji in the final in Hong Kong, while was also involved with the Lions and at Stellenbosch University.

“Dawie will not only be remembered as a determined player who worked extremely hard and succeeded at international level in two positions, but also as one of the finest coaches South African rugby has known,” said SA Rugby president Mark Alexander.

“He could have played much longer, but chose instead to invest in the game as a mentor and leader, shaping generations of players with his insight and passion. His contribution to rugby in South Africa is immeasurable.

“It is never easy to lose a member of the South African rugby family. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Pam, his daughters Louise, Patse, Pam and Danielle and to their extended family, loved ones and friends during this time of bereavement.

“May you find comfort in the legacy of a man who will forever be remembered as one of the greats of South African rugby.

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission. For the original story click here.