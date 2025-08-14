Blockbusters loading: What a weekend of sport

There is plenty on offer to keep every sports fan entertained over the coming days.

Strap yourselves in – a blockbuster weekend of sport awaits.

Not only are South Africa’s favourite team, the Springboks, in action in the opening game of this year’s Rugby Championship, but the Proteas are also playing in a final Down Under, while Dricus du Plessis puts his MMA title on the line in the USA.

On top of this, Brad Binder is racing in MotoGP in Austria while locally it’s the MTN8 semi-finals and there’s Currie Cup action as well so every South African sports fans has something to look forward to.

And, if the weekend of sport wasn’t big enough already, the 2025/26 English Premiership season kicks off as well, with defending champions, Liverpool, in action in the opener on Friday night.

Arne Slot’s team take on Bournemouth to get the season underway, while there are also matches on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

On Saturday, rugby and cricket fans are in for a feast, with both the Boks and Proteas in action, and as it’s turned out, against one of the country’s biggest sporting rivals, Australia.

First up Aiden Markram’s Proteas take on the Aussies in Cairns in the third and final match of the T20 series, with both teams having won a game so far.

The South Africans will take momentum into the final after winning the last match in Darwin on Tuesday, where Dewald Brevis scored a record 125 not out to guide the Proteas home. Can he repeat that knock, or will it be someone else’s turn to stand up, maybe Lhuan-dre Pretorius or Kwena Maphaka, who’s enjoyed a good series, or captain Markram himself?

The Proteas have never beaten Australia in a T20 series Down Under so there’s plenty to play for in Cairns. In fact, the last time the Proteas beat the Aussies in a T20 series anywhere was back in 2009.

The Proteas take on Australia in the third T20 match on Saturday. Picture: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Boks get Rugby Championship underway

Later on Saturday attention will turn to the reigning rugby world champions, the Boks, who host Australia at Ellis Park in the Rugby Championship opener.

The visitors are coming off a good win in the third Test against the British and Irish Lions, while the Boks warmed up for the competition by playing the Barbarians, Italy and Georgia. Who’ll be sharper and fresher first up?

Bok boss Rassie Erasmus has been forced to make a few unexpected selections because of injuries to men such as Cheslin Kolbe and Damian de Allende, and the suspension of Jasper Wiese, but still the Boks look a formidable side.

In good dry conditions expect a fast-paced game by the Boks, where Manie Libbok will run the show at flyhalf and have his country’s eyes on him at goal-kicking time, while Siya Kolisi will captain the side from eighthman, for the first time.

After the appetiser last month, the Rugby Championship is the main course and what a feast awaits.

Dricus du Plessis in action on Sunday

Early Sunday, Du Plessis will put his UFC middleweight title on the line for the third time, on this occasion against Russian powerhouse Khamzat Chimaev, in Chicago, USA.

Du Plessis has defended his title in stunning fashion in recent times, but this is his big test. Should he win on Sunday he will go down as one of the biggest MMA fighters of all time. It promises to be a thrilling contest.

For South African sports fans it doesn’t get much bigger than what’s on offer this weekend. Go the Bokke, Proteas and Dricus!