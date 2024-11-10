‘The scoreline flatters us,’ says Etzebeth on Bok win over Scotland

The Boks were lucky to lead 19-9 at halftime, which became 19-15 going into the last 20 minutes, before they pulled away at the end.

Springbok captain Eben Etzebeth lines up Scotland’s Rory Darge during their end-of-year-tour match at Murrayfield in Edinburgh on Sunday night. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Springbok captain Eben Etzebeth admitted that the scoreline flattered his side after they clinched a comfortable looking 32-15 win over Scotland in their opening end-of-year-tour match at Murrayfield in Edinburgh on Sunday night.

Etzebeth, who led the side with Siya Kolisi playing off the bench, put in a man-of-the-match performance, and was honest in his pitch side interview after game, explaining that they were pushed hard throughout.

The Boks were lucky to lead 19-9 at halftime, after a late Scottish try was chalked off due to a knock-on in the build up caught by the TMO, which became 19-15 going into the last 20 minutes.

But two late penalties from flyhalf Handre Pollard and a late converted try to replacement eighthman Jasper Wiese, sealed a bigger win than what looked possible during the first three quarters of the match.

“It was a tough Test match. We knew it was going to be tough because Scotland is a quality side to play against. They really gave us some issues in the first half,” said Etzebeth.

“At the end I think the scoreline flatters us a bit. They (Scotland) were much closer than the scoreline suggests.”

The Boks also had to contend with a second half yellow card to wing Makazole Mapimpi, with them only allowing the hosts three points in that period, but Scotland suffered a 20 minute red card themselves in the first half, which they won 6-0 despite being a man down.

Good defensive effort

Overall it was a good defensive effort from the Boks as they kept the Scots tryless for the second straight game, with all their points coming from the boot of flyhalf Finn Russell.

“We just needed to stick together (during the yellow card period). Scotland was also down to 14-men for 20 minutes and they did the same thing. So I think it was a great performance from the guys and a good tough one to start with,” said Etzebeth.

“Credit to Jerry (Flannery, defence coach). We have put a lot of detail and effort into our defence and we try to keep teams out. So it was good from the guys.”

Bok flyhalf Handre Pollard echoed many of his captain’s thoughts, adding that the team was a bit rusty since last playing together in the Rugby Championship against Argentina at the end of September.

“We are pleased with the win. Credit to Scotland, they came out tonight and were very physical. They pounced on our mistakes and we weren’t as accurate as we would have liked to be,” said Pollard.

“But we haven’t played (together) in five weeks, so it is understandable. But a lot of guys got a run tonight and it is a great start. Now we go onto next week against England.

“We had a plan (against Scotland). We wanted to wear them down over those first 50 minutes, but they almost stuck in there for the full 80 (minutes). They were very good at the breakdown, disrupted our ball and we couldn’t put phases together. But we adapted and found a way.”