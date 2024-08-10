Springbok player ratings in 33-7 win against Australia

It was a strong team performance by the Boks, who completely dominated the Wallabies in this 2024 Rugby Championship opener.

Pieter-Steph du Toit of the Springboks competes for in the lineout against Lukhan Salakaia-Loto of the Wallabies during The Rugby Championship match on Saturday. Picture: Matt Roberts/Getty Images

The Springboks beat the Wallabies 33-7 in the 2024 Rugby Championship opener in Brisbane on Saturday.

The Boks scored five tries to the Wallabies’ one. Here is how The Citizen rated the performance of the Springbok players, out of 10.

Backs

Willie le Roux 7: He was generally solid in all departments. Good under the high ball, cleaned up nicely at the back, but took wrong option to cut inside when a pass out wide would have led to a try.

Cheslin Kolbe 8: He threw the ball into the lineout, fed a scrum, and got involved in plenty of the action, on attack and defence. Another impressive all-round showing, with plenty contributions.

Jesse Kriel 7: He wasn’t as influential as in other recent Tests, but cut the defensive line nicely and then put in a great pass for Kurt-Lee Arendse to score. Solid outing in attack and defence.

Damian de Allende 7: He was again the go-to man to carry the ball among the backs and get over the gainline, something he did well. Didn’t get too many chances to standout in a big team performance.

Kurt-Lee Arendse 8: He scored a stunning try with good foot work and speed, and an eye for the gap, and later in game scored a second try after good pass from Kriel. Strong under high ball, put in some big tackles, too.

Kurt-Lee Arendse scored two tries for the Boks on Saturday. Picture: Morgan Hancock/Getty Images

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu 7: Shocker of a first kick at goal, but settled and kicked well and produced solid all-round outing, with lots of variety. Made a great line break, ran nicely with the ball, and put in some big hits. Great distribution at times.

Cobus Reinach 6: He was his usual busy self, with some strong passes and darting runs, while his box kicking was also decent. Like always, a solid outing from the experienced man.

Forwards

Elrigh Louw 7: He didn’t quite manage to be the bruising No 8 the Boks are looking for, but he played well, carrying regularly and making big hits, while he also got stuck in at the rucks. Very decent outing.

Ben-Jason Dixon 7: He made a ton of tackles and carried nicely on occasion, but not as influential as against Portugal. Was good in the lineouts, and performed well in a dominant pack.

Siya Kolisi 7: He carried strongly on a few occasions, getting his team over the gainline and most notably when he scored his team’s opening try. Good, powerful showing in dominant team outing.

Pieter-Steph du Toit 9: What can this man not do? Moved into second row because of injury to RG Snyman and still got around the field like a flank. Carried, again and again, tackled hard, and won lineouts. And scored a great try. A huge outing, a huge presence … a scintillating performance.

Eben Etzebeth 8: His best showing of the year. He was massive in the lineouts, carried hard and well and really got stuck in at the rucks and mauls. Edging closer to being SA’s most capped Bok of all time.

Eben Etzebeth runs with the ball against the Wallabies. Picture: EPA-EFE/Darren England

Frans Malherbe 8: He didn’t do much in general play, making the odd tackle, but in his primary job – scrumming – he was excellent. Dominant in the scrums, with several penalties won for the Boks.

Bongi Mbonambi 7: His lineout throwing in was solid, and without fault, and played his part in the loose. Was subbed before 30 minutes were up, only to return later in game.

Ox Nche 8: Like Malherbe, excellent in the scrums, dominating his opponent. But he also made some telling passes, and pulled off some tackles, as well.

Bench 8: Malcolm Marx got on early and was solid in all departments though he missed two lineout throws, while Vincent Koch and Gerhard Steenekamp did their bit to keep the Bok scrum on top.

Salmaan Moerat and Marco van Staden did their parts from the bench in the last quarter, though the latter man was yellow carded late on, while Kwagga Smith brought his usual energy to the match, got stuck in at the rucks and scored a try.

Grant Williams brought his energy to the match and made some good passes, while Handre Pollard only entered the action late on.