Springbok player ratings from 43-12 win against Wallabies

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

The Springboks opened their 2023 season with an emphatic 43-12 win against the Wallabies in the Rugby Championship at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

The Boks dominated throughout the 80 minutes and showed they will be a major force in world rugby this year.

Kurt-Lee Arendse scored a hat trick of tries, while the Boks were also awarded two penalty tries against an ill-disciplined Wallabies team. Pieter-Steph du Toit also scored a try.

Here’s how The Citizen rated the Bok players in their season-opening win.

Willie le Roux 8: The veteran fullback was as solid as ever. He was safe under the high ball, kicked well out of hand and his passing was top-notch. Excellent under pressure throughout the time he was on the field.

Canan Moodie 7: The young winger, who made his debut less than a year ago at 19, showed why he is the next big thing. Was busy throughout, ran hard at the Wallaby defence, and showed no fear under the high ball.

Lukhanyo Am 6: The Bok midfield star was not at his electric best following a season interrupted by injury, but he ran strongly on occasion and tackled hard; made a good pass for one of Arendse’s tries.

Andre Esterhuizen 8: The big centre enjoyed his best Test. He was powerful as a ball-carrier, and did it often, off-loaded nicely and kicked well too. Solid in everything he did.

Kurt-Lee Arendse 9: He might be small, but boy, is he big in everything he does. He scored three tries, looked dangerous every time he touched the ball and jumped high for the up-and-unders. Brilliant outing.

Kurt-Lee Arendse of South Africa scores a try against Australia at Loftus Versfeld. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Manie Libbok 7: He fluffed a few kicks, but made some good ones as well. He ran nicely in space and looked comfortable on the big stage. Pretty much controlled the flow of the game; sound performance.

Cobus Reinach 7: His service was sharp, and his nippiness at the rucks enough to keep the opposition guessing. Ran nicely in space on occasion, but his kicking wasn’t the best.

Duane Vermeulen 7: The captain on the day led the team well. He carried the ball powerfully on a number of occasions and tackled well. Certainly a performance that suggested he’s not done yet.

Pieter-Steph du Toit 7: The former world player of the year was also on trial and he delivered a strong outing. Carried well, tackled hard, jumped strongly in the lineout and scored a try.

Try time for Pieter-Steph du Toit of the Springboks. Picture: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images

Marco van Staden 9: Delivered a strong outing in his first start; he was powerful in taking the ball over the gainline, made plenty tackles, took lineout ball and stole ball on the ground. Huge effort.

Marvin Orie 7: The stand-in No 5 was good in most areas, without being excellent. Did his job in the lineouts well and made his passes and tackles.

Jean Kleyn 8: The new Bok lock was excellent in the time he was on the field; he took most of his lineout ball, pinched a few Wallaby throws, was a presence at the breakdowns and tackled well.

Frans Malherbe 8: Laid the foundation for a dominant Bok scrum, but he also got stuck in in defence, making several tackles, and worked hard at the rucks. A real rock for the Boks at tighthead.

Bongi Mbonambi 6: It was not only his fault, but the Boks missed a few lineout throws, which on another day could have been costly. Worked hard in the rucks and mauls, part of a solid Bok scrum.

Steven Kitshoff 7: Didn’t get around too much, but carried the ball well on occasion, made some tackles and even won a breakdown penalty. Scrummed well.

Bench players 7: They all played their part with scrumhalf Grant Williams the most impressive. It was also good to see RG Snyman back on the field and being a menace.