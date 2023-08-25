Springbok player ratings against All Blacks

There were a number of players who enjoyed solid outings in the big win at Twickenham on Friday.

The Springboks produced a stunning performance to completely dominate the All Blacks in a Rugby World Cup warm-up match at Twickenham in London on Friday night.

In a massive statement ahead of the tournament in France, the Boks won 35-7, taking charge of every area of the game. They scored five tries to the sole, late consolation try by the men from New Zealand.

Here is how The Citizen rated the Bok players.

Damian Willemse 8: He showed he can step in at any time. He was comfortable under the high ball, tackled strongly and looked dangerous, as always, when he wanted to attack from deep. Quality player, excellent outing.

Kurt-Lee Arendse 7: The little man was again on top of his game, though it was a quieter outing this time. He jumped high for the contestables when he had to, looked threatening with ball in hand, and made some big tackles. Read the game well and scored a great try.

Canan Moodie 8: He’s as good as you get in a rugby player. Moved to 13 from the wing, he had no problems; he tackled superbly, passed well, made good reads and looked to attack when he could. Passed the test with flying colours.

Canan Moodie was impressive in his first Bok start at 13. Picture: Juan Jose Gasparini/Gallo Images

Andre Esterhuizen 9: The big centre is knocking hard on the first team door. He was excellent in everything he did. He made good metres as a ball-carrier, broke the line with his power runs and let’s not forget the tackling and offloading.

Makazole Mapimpi 7: The action just didn’t go his way, but when it did he made no errors. He worked hard in defence, tried to break the line with ball in hand, and showed he can play for the Boks on any given Saturday.

Manie Libbok 8: He wasn’t as influential or creative as he’s been at other times this season, but a very solid outing still. Kicked well to touch and excellently at goal, without missing, made some good passes and tackles and ran the show superbly.

Faf de Klerk 6: He was as busy as ever and his service was good, but he made a few handling and kicking errors. Also, while he made some good tackles, he missed a few, too. The No 9 jersey is up for grabs.

Duane Vermeulen 7: He only played just over 40 minutes but was solid in everything he did. Made some big tackles, cleanouts, carries and a steal, and showed why he is the Boks’ number one No 8.

Pieter-Steph du Toit 8: He would have got an 9 had it not been for the yellow card, which was silly anyway. Huge shift by the No 7 flank; was everywhere on the field (when he wasn’t in the bin) — lots off tackles, carries and lineout takes.

Siya Kolisi 7: Another important outing for the skipper. He was once again excellent in all departments. He scored thee first try, showing his power and strength, but his 40-odd minutes consisted of tackling, cleaning and carrying.

Franco Mostert 8: The lanky lock-cum-flank is back to his best. Mostert enjoyed a superb outing, and ran the lineouts brilliantly. He took clean ball and he stole ball, he carried and he tackled … that’s the Mostert we’ve come to know.

Eben Etzebeth 7: It’s odd to say he had a quiet game, but he did, without doing anything wrong. Was involved in everything the pack did in the first half and was massive in the lineouts throughout the time he was on the field.

Frans Malherbe 8: Another rock solid showing by the quiet tighthead. He was completely dominant at scrum time, at times embarrassing the All Blacks, but he also got stuck in t the rucks, and made a good number of tackles.

Malcolm Marx 8: Also, hugely impressive as a scrummager, but like always, solid in everything else — was a big presence in the loose, in the rucks and mauls, and as a defender. He also hit his target in every lineout. Scored a nice try.

Steven Kitshoff 8: The Bok scrum is a thing of beauty and it’s got a lot to do with the loosehead prop. Kitshoff was again outstanding in the set-piece, but like Malherbe, he got around the field and made the tackles that came his way.

Bench

Bongi Mbonambi 7: Missed a lineout, but was otherwise very solid. He’s a player who brings real energy to the set-up. He scored a try, and involved himself in all the second half action.

Trevor Nyakane 7: For a player who doesn’t get much game-time currently, he performed superbly. His scrumming was solid, continuing where the starters left off, and that was crucial.

Ox Nche 7: Also came on early in the second half and continued to put the All Blacks under pressure in the scrums. Made a few good tackles as well in the latter stages of the match.

Jean Kleyn 8: The former Irish international has showed his class in every outing for the Boks. He replaced Etzebeth in the second half and continued the good work — won and stole lineouts, cleaned and carried and tackled.

RG Snyman 8: Wow, the Bok are blessed with some big players with big engines. Snyman was a big presence in the second half — in the lineouts, in the loose, everywhere. A quality outing.

Kwagga Smith 6: Came into the squad as a late replacement but slotted in nicely. He’s a busy operater, and got stuck in at the rucks, in defence and as a link man. Scored a nice try.

Marco van Staden 6: He hasn’t quite hit the highs he reached at Loftuss against the Wallabies, but still a good outing by the flanker. He made a lot of tackles in the latter stages.

Cobus Reinach 6: He came on for Mapimpi on the wing and had a few runs, without much impact and he made and missed tackles in an action-packed last few minutes.