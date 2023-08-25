Springboks v All Blacks at Twickenham — LIVE

The Springboks and All Blacks clash in a Rugby World Cup warm-up game in London on Friday and you can follow all the action right here.

The Springboks and All Blacks clash in a Rugby World Cup warm-up match at Twickenham in London on Friday night, with kick off at 8.30pm.

It is the last outing for the teams before the World Cup starts in France on September 8.

The Boks go into the game on the back of a solid outing against a weakened Wales side in Cardiff last week and will look to continue to build momentum ahead of their World Cup opener against Scotland in Marseille on September 10.

The All Blacks’ opening game is on Friday September 9 against hosts France.

Live updates of the action at Twickenham will appear below. Please press the refresh button for the latest posts.

The big news in the Boks camp is that young wing Canan Moodie will play at outside centre, next to Andre Esterhuizen, while Franco Mostert gets a run at No 5 lock.

Here are the teams playing today:

Boks: Damian Willemse, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Canan Moodie, Andre Esterhuizen, Makazole Mapimpi, Manie Libbok, Faf de Klerk, Duane Vermeulen, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (capt), Franco Mostert, Eben Etzebeth, Frans Malherbe, Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff. Bench: Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane, Jean Kleyn, RG Snyman, Marco van Staden, Cobus Reinach, Willie le Roux

All Blacks: Beauden Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Mark Telea, Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith, Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (capt), Luke Jacobson, Scott Barrett, Samuel Whitelock; Tyrel Lomax, Dane Coles, Ethan de Groot. Bench: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Tamaiti Williams, Fletcher Newell, Josh Lord, Tupou Vaa’i, Dalton Papali’i, Cam Roigard, Anton Lienert-Brown