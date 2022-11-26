Springbok player ratings against England at Twickenham

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

The Springboks ended their 2022 November tour of Europe with a 27-13 win against England at Twickenham on Saturday.

The Boks scored two tries, by Kurt-Lee Arendse and Eben Etzebeth, with England managing just the one five-pointer by Henry Slade.

The Boks dominated their opponents from start to finish in a clinical display, with their forwards laying the foundation for the victory.

Here’s how I rated the Bok players (out of 10) against England.

Willie le Roux 8: The fullback was safe under the high ball and again added something extra to the Boks’ attacking shape. He played a big part in Kurt-Lee Arendse’s crucial opening try. Solid performance.

Kurt-Lee Arendse 9: It doesn’t matter where the man plays, left or right wing, he’s involved and starring. Scored a stunning try after a great run. Tackled well, like always, and involved in much of the action.

Kurt-Lee Arendse does it AGAIN ????



7️⃣ tries in 7️⃣ test matches ???? What a start to his international career ????



???? Stream #ENGvRSA live: https://t.co/0BMWdennut pic.twitter.com/CFMIDVhncj— SuperSport ???? (@SuperSportTV) November 26, 2022

Jesse Kriel 6: Solid outing, without doing anything special. He tackled well and solidly and carried when he had to, but got few chances to show what he can do on attack.

Damian de Allende 6: Back in his inside centre position, De Allende looked more comfortable and carried strongly and tackled well, but wasn’t as involved as he normally is.

Makazole Mapimpi 6: Unfortunately the ball again just didn’t go his way, but he competed when he had to in the air, made a few tackles, and was sacrificed when thee Boks went down to 14 men.

Damian Willemse 8: The flyhalf dropped a sitter, but he slotted two drop-goals to keep the Boks in front and he sparked the move that led to Arendse’s try. Kicked well out of hand. Very decent performance.

Faf de Klerk 7: He picked up an injury late on, but was again solid in everything he did. He kicked well out of hand and passed strongly, and made a nuisance of himself in defence. Goal-kicking was good.

Faf de Klerk of South Africa leaves the pitch wearing a leg brace. Picture: Tom Dulat/Getty Images

Evan Roos 7: The rookie No 8 can feel satisfied with his showing. He carried powerfully at times and tackled well, and also got stuck in at the rucks. Didn’t get much chance to run in a tight game.

Franco Mostert 8: The seasoned utility man was again all over the park. He threw himself into tackles and cleaned hard, while his lineout one, and one steal in particular, was top-notch.

Siya Kolisi 7: The Bok captain led the team superbly. He made good decisions, carried well and tackled strongly. Was busy at the rucks and competed hard.

Marvin Orie 7: For the second week in a row he stood tall at No 5, winning his lineout ball and competing when he had to. He made a few carries and tackles, but wasn’t a presence.

Eben Etzebeth 7: Another big showing by the big man. He was all-powerful at the front of the lineout; a real banker, and was at the heart of the Bok pack that dominated England. Scored a good try.

Frans Malherbe 8: England won the odd penalty, but the Boks had the upperhand in the scrums, winning several penalties, with Malherbe all-conquering. He also carried a few times and made his tackles.

Bongi Mbonambi 7: The action didn’t go his way on this occasion, but he generally found his lineout man, and carried nicely. Was a key man in the maul and scrums, with the Boks taking charge.

Ox Nche 7: He didn’t get too many chances to show what he can do with ball in hand, but he scrummed well, giving the Boks an edge at the set-piece.

Thomas du Toit of South Africa is shown a red card during the Autumn International match against England. Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images

Bench 7: Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff and Kwagga Smith got on fairly early in the second half and played their parts well. Sadly Thomas du Toit had hardly got on as a replacement when he charged into an England player with his shoulder, striking the man on the head, and getting a red card. Marco van Staden did his bit, Kwagga Smith worked tirelessly, while Jaden Hendrikse and Manie Libbok performed their jobs well in the closing stages. Canan Moodie got on late.