Bok prop backs France to step up as Dupont moves to flyhalf

Ox Nché says the Springboks are no more confident than they were ahead of last year's fixture against France.

Springbok prop Ox Nché believes the greater French squad will rise to the occasion amid their flyhalf crisis, having brought quality youngsters through the ranks over the last few years.

South Africa and France play in the fifth round of the Nations Championship after the Springboks crushed Italy 66-7 in Turin and France beat Fiji 54-17 in Lyon last week.

But Romain Ntamack’s injury against Fiji left the French in dire straits, after possible flyhalf replacements Matthieu Jalibert, Antoine Hastoy and Thomas Ramos were all already unavailable.

France select Dupont

While some thought Maxime Lucu would play No 10 after filling in for Ntamack in the second half last weekend, Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus said he thought 21-year-old centre Kalvin Gourgues would likely move to the position as Fabien Galthié opts for a more physical playmaker.

As it turned out, former World Rugby XVs and Sevens Player of the Year, Antoine Dupont was named to play No 10, with Lucu his half-back partner.

Just as Erasmus said the predicament doesn’t make the Springboks outright favourites – pointing to his own long list of injured players – Nché said they wouldn’t for a second have more confidence going into the match than they did before last year’s scintillating 32-17 win with 14 men.

“They are still a very dangerous team to play against,” the prop said.

“There are definitely options in their squad and throughout the years they have created a good culture of getting the younger guys some game time against tier one nations. We’ve seen that in the incoming tours over the last two years or so.”

Springboks as focused as last year

He said players in the French side understand their system well, so whoever steps up will know their role, in this case Dupont.

“We don’t [take it lighter] than we did last season. They are still a good team; they still have very good players. They all understand their system and are looking at implementing it and playing their way.

“We are as focused as we were about the game and individual players as we were last year.”

Nché added that the Springboks, who normally play in the afternoon, adapt to night matches by simply waking up later.

With a six-hour difference between kick-off times, simply sleeping in ensures the players don’t overexert themselves with a lengthy day before the game.