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LIVE UPDATES: Italy v South Africa

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

2 minute read

7 November 2026

12:01 pm

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The Boks are close to full-strength, while Italy are weakened with several players unavailable.

Springbok team to face Italy in Turin

Here is the Springbok team to face Italy in Turin on Saturday. Picture: Nderim Kaceli/Gallo Images

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Italy host the Springboks in a Nations Championship game in Turin on Saturday, with kick-off at 1.40pm.

The Springboks go into the game as leaders of the South Section of the new competition following wins at home in July against England, Scotland and Wales.

Italy are sixth on the North Section log, having lost all three games in July, against Japan, New Zealand and Australia.

While the Boks are close to full-strength for this match, Italy are much-weakened with several first-choice players unavailable.

TEAMS

ITALY – 15 Mirko Belloni, 14 Ange Capuozzo, 13 Paolo Odogwu, 12 Leonardo Marin, 11 Monty Ioane, 10 Paolo Garbisi, 9 Alessandro Fusco, 8 Lorenzo Cannone, 7 Samuele Locatelli, 6 Alessandro Ortombina, 5 Federico Ruzza, 4 Niccolò Cannone, 3 Simone Ferrari, 2 Giacomo Nicotera (c), 1 Muhamed Hasa.
Bench: 16 Tommaso Di Bartolomeo, 17 Danilo Fischetti, 18 Ion Neculai, 19 Enoch Opoku Gyamfi, 20 Ross Vintcent, 21 Manuel Zuliani, 22 Stephen Varney, 23 Tommaso Allan

SPRINGBOKS – 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Ethan Hooker, 10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 9 Morné van den Berg, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 5 Ruan Nortjé, 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Ox Nché.
Bench: 16 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 Lood de Jager, 20 Cameron Hanekom, 21 Paul de Villiers, 22 Grant Williams, 23 Manie Libbok

Below is The Citizen’s coverage of the match in Turin.

LIVE UPDATES – ITALY V SPRINGBOKS

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