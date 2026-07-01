Bok prop Ox Nché relishes scrum battle against England

Nché believes England are technically strong and consistent in the set-piece.

While expecting England to play with more variation than they have in the past, Springbok prop Ox Nché expects another tough scrum battle in their Nations Championship opener at Ellis Park on Saturday (kick-off 5.40pm).

Nché played in the Springboks’ last three Tests against England, including the 2023 Rugby World Cup semifinal in Paris, all won by South Africa.

The clashes between the sides have always featured fierce physical contests between teams that pride themselves on strong set-pieces.

The 2025 World Rugby Player of the Year nominee joked that his diet had largely comprised steak in preparation this week, before sizing up his next prey.

‘A sharp team’

“They have a lot of youngsters who have played a lot of games for England. It’s a team that is full of energy,” Nché said on Tuesday.

“They definitely man-up up front, try to be physical. They have a lot of energy and a lot of acting wings and a lot of variation as well.”

The Bok prop felt England were technically strong and consistent at scrum time, with youngsters coming into the team just as eager to impose dominance in that area.

“I think it will be fairly challenging… and I am looking forward to it.

“It’s not going to be the England we all used to know, that maybe stuck to one thing. They have all the talented youngsters to see through and finish an opportunity when it arises. They are a sharp team.”

While Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus was queried at the same press conference about concerns around skewed scrum feeds, Nché said as a pack, they simply had to focus on their timing.

“We have seen that referees in the URC have given away a few free kicks for hookers not hooking with their feet,” Nché added.

Nché enjoys seeing Porthen rise

Erasmus included 22-year-old tighthead Zachary Porthen on his bench against England while Wilco Louw was rested.

The coach said the three-cap youngster had scrummed well against the likes of Nché and Gerhard Steenekamp in training.

“He has improved quite a lot,” Nché said of the Stormers prop.

“Live scrum sessions have given him a lot of confidence. It’s guys who give you confidence to do what is in your ability. He’s always willing to learn.

“He comes and asks questions on how he can improve. If we have a scrum session, then the following day he will start applying it. It’s amazing to watch.”