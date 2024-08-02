Rugby

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

2 Aug 2024

Siya Kolisi in talks to leave Racing 92 and return to SA — report

There are reports the Bok captain could be back playing in South Africa soon.

Siya Kolisi

Siya Kolisi currently represents Racing 92. Picture: Franco Arland/Getty Images

Two-time World Cup winner Siya Kolisi is believed to be in negotiations with his French club Racing 92 to leave the Paris-based club and return to South Africa.

Kolisi, who led the Boks to World Cup glory in 2019 and 2023, joined Racing after last year’s World Cup, but he has found it difficult to settle at the club, where the president has also openly criticised him, at one stage calling him fat.

The 33-year-old, who’s earned 83 Test caps, previously played for Western Province and the Stormers, and later the Sharks.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus earlier this season stated he may have to consider naming a new team captain who is based in South Africa, because of logistical reasons. Kolisi is the first overseas-based player to also be the Bok captain.

Return to SA

Kolisi though captained the Boks in the two Tests against Ireland and will lead the side in the upcoming Tests in the Rugby Championship.

A move back to South Africa has been on the cards for some time.

And now, according to RugbyPass, Kolisi is seeking an exit from Racing, who he only represented 18 times last season because of injuries suffered by the flanker.

Should Kolisi and Racing come to terms for his release, RugbyPass says he (or SA Rugby) will have to pay the French club some kind of fee, after Racing spent R17 million to get him out of his Sharks contract.

A move back to South Africa could see the Boks’ leader link up with any one of his former teams, the Sharks or Stormers.

