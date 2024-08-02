Springboks to face unknown Wallaby faces in Rugby Champs opener

Only a handful of Australian players will be familiar with the South Africans when they meet in Brisbane next Saturday.

Veteran back Marika Koroibete is back in the Wallabies team to face the Boks. Picture: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus and several of his players are spot on when they say they don’t know as much about the Wallabies this season as has been the case in the past, following the announcement by Australia coach Joe Schmidt of his 36-man squad for the two Tests Down Under against the world champions.

The Boks arrived in Australia on Thursday ahead of their first two matches in this year’s Rugby Championship, in Brisbane next Saturday and in Perth on August 17.

In the past, when South Africa was still a part of the Super Rugby set-up, involving Australia and New Zealand, the players and coaches would get to see the countries’ best players in action against one another from February to May every year.

But, with South Africa having pulled out of Super Rugby three years ago, and joined the northern hemisphere and the United Rugby Championship, there is an unknown factor once again for the players and coaches, in both camps, going into this year’s Rugby Championship.

Unknown Wallabies

Several names in Schmidt’s Wallabies squad will be completely unfamiliar to the Bok players, and coaching team, with only a sprinkling of men known to the South Africans.

Here one thinks of veteran players such as Marika Koroibete, Angus Bell, Allan Alaalatoa, James Slipper, Taniela Tupou, Rob Valetini, Nick White and Andrew Kellaway.

There are, however, just two uncapped players in the 36-man squad, Corey Toole and Carlo Tizzano.

The Wallabies squad will train together for the first time from Saturday.

“We’re hopeful that the squad selected will embrace the challenge of playing South Africa over the next fortnight,” Schmidt told Australia media.

The Wallabies go into the series on the back of a two-series win against Wales (25-16 and 36-28) and one-off win against Georgia (40-29).

The Boks, who’re in Australia with a 33-man squad, drew 1-1 with Ireland and beat Portugal in their one-off Test.

Wallabies squad:

Forwards: Allan Alaalatoa, Angus Bell, Angus Blyth, Matt Faessler, Nick Frost, Tom Hooper, Isaac Kailea, Josh Nasser, Zane Nonggorr, Billy Pollard, Luke Reimer, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, James Slipper, Carlo Tizzano, Taniela Tupou, Seru Uru, Rob Valetini, Jeremy Williams, Harry Wilson.

Backs: Filipo Daugunu, Ben Donaldson, Josh Flook, Jake Gordon, Len Ikitau, Max Jorgensen, Andrew Kellaway, Marika Koroibete, Noah Lolesio, Tom Lynagh, Tate McDermott, Hunter Paisami, Dylan Pietsch, Hamish Stewart, Corey Toole, Nic White, Tom Wright.