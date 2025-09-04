Springboks galore: Teams bolstered for last Currie Cup round-robin matches

Current and former Springboks such as Cobus Wiese, Evan Roos, Vincent Tshituka and Johan Grobbelaar will play this weekend.

The Sharks, Bulls and Western Province have all named several past and current Springboks to play in their last Currie Cup round-robin matches this weekend.

This comes as South Africa’s unions give their top players more game time ahead of the United Rugby Championship (URC) starting at the end of the month, having rested them for the first five or six rounds of the Currie Cup.

But the afformentioned three teams paid the price for backing youngsters and fringe players, not securing enough wins to reach the play-offs. The Lions, though having fewer Springboks and top-quality players to call on, will benefit should they progress past this weekend.

Springboks left and right

The Sharks have announced the return of Springboks Vincent Tshituka (captain), Jaden Hendrikse, Francois Venter and Phepsi Buthelezi against the Pumas, with Lukhanyo Am and Jason Jenkins also playing in their invitational side against the Saracens on the same day.

The Bulls feature Johan Grobbelaar, Marcell Coetzee (captain), Embrose Papier, Jan Serfontein and Cobus Wiese in a team that almost resembles one they would have played in their URC final against Leinster last season, baring a few Springboks either injured or in the squad to play against the All Blacks in the Rugby Championship currently.

Western Province have named Bok players Deon Fourie (100th cap) and Evan Roos as they chase their first win of the tournament and just like the others, have named a team brimming with URC players, including last year’s URC Tackle Machine award winner, Ruben van Heerden.

The Lions have yet to announce their squad, but last week they played Springboks Quan Horn and Ruan Venter, while rising centre star Henco van Wyk and Junior Springboks scrumhalf Haashim Pead also featured.

Currie Cup teams laden with Springboks and URC players

Sharks team to play the Pumas: Yaw Penxe, Phikolomzi “PK” Sobahle, Diego Appollis, Francois Venter, Paschal Ekeji, Siya Masuku, Jaden Hendrikse, Phepsi Buthelezi, Vincent Tshituka (c), Manu Tshituka, Emile van Heerden, Batho Hlekani, Lee-Marvin Mazibuko, Fez Mbatha, Phatu Ganyane. Bench: Jacques Marais, Dian Bleuler, Mawande Mdanda, Deon Slabbert, Nick Hatton, Ceano Everson, Jean Smith, Jaco Williams.

Bulls team to play the Cheetahs: Devon Williams, Cheswill Jooste, David Kriel, Jan Serfontein, Alfonso Isaacs, Keagan Johannes, Embrose Papier, Abri van der Westhuizen, Mpilo Gumede, Marcell Coetzee (c), JF van Heerden, Jaco Grobbelaar, Mornay Smith, Johan Grobbelaar, Alu Tshekwani. Bench: Juann Else, Ruan Swart, Francois Klopper, Cobus Wiese, Nama Xaba, Paul de Wet, Harold Vorster, Stedman Gans.

Western Province team to play Boland Cavaliers: Luke Burger, Seabelo Senatla, Ruhan Nel, Jonathan Roche, Leolin Zas, Jean-Luc du Plessis, Stefan Ungerer, Evan Roos, Marcel Theunissen, Deon Fourie (c), Ruben van Heerden, JD Schickerling, Zachary Porthen, JJ Kotze, Vernon Matongo. Bench: Lukhanyo Vokozela, Oliver Reid, Cabous Eloff, Adre Smith, Connor Evans, Dewaldt Duvenage, Jurie Matthee, Wandisile Simelane.