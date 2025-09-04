Savea says 100th Test is extra special coming against Springboks

'You couldn’t ask for anything more as a footie player,' said the 2023 World Rugby Player of the Year.

Ardie Savea has paid tribute to those who made his rugby career possible, adding that his 100th Test match for the All Blacks was all the more special coming against their greatest rivals, the Springboks, at New Zealand’s home fortress of Eden Park.

The teams clash in the third round of the Rugby Championship on Saturday (kick-off 9.05am) at the Auckland venue where the All Blacks are unbeaten in their last 50 Test matches going back to 1994.

It was Savea who led the haka in the 100th Test between the two sides back in 2021.

‘Couldn’t ask for anything more’

“You couldn’t ask for anything more as a footie player. Huge respect to the Springboks, and we hugely respect Eden Park and our home,” said Savea, who was 2023’s World Rugby Player of the Year.

The 31-year-old was named to start at openside flank, opposite Marco van Staden of the Springboks.

“To be able to go out there, firstly, to be named to play against the Springboks is a great challenge and something that will be hard and tough but something for all of us to walk towards.”

The four-time New Zealand Player of the Year and former All Black captain (currently vice-captain) called the match the culmination of his rugby dream.

“I had a bit of time on the bus today to just sit back and reflect on the journey. I always remind myself that every time I put on the black jersey it is a blessing. It just happens to be the 100th time and it’s another huge blessing for me.

“I am grateful for this team, the coaches and players, the past coaches and players. Everyone who has been part of this legacy. That is who I represent and the reason why I play.”

Savea grateful to those who made his dream possible

The 15th Test centurion for the All Blacks paid tribute to his brother Julian, a former New Zealand and Hurricanes player, as well as former teamates Victor Vito, Jack Lam and Faifili Levave.

“They were the ones who took me under the wing when I first came onto the rugby scene. So many boys inspired me and looked after me, and made me who I am today.

“He “[My brother] paved the pathway for me. Whether it was good with us or bad, I was able to learn and navigate my journey through his life. I give all credit to him. Being a young fella, looking after myself and my family, I was able to propel myself forward and look after my own. I honour him right now because I wouldn’t be right now if it wasn’t for him.”

Savea also drew on his faith in God as motivating him to keep playing hard and leaving a positive impact on people in his life.

He also said that was why he could see that rugby was just a part of his life, and a medium for him to uplift others now he is in a position to do so.

All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson said Savea “embodies everything that makes an All Black”.

“He brings an extraordinary level of passion, leadership, and mana every time he pulls on the jersey,” Robertson said. “We will honour his milestone with a performance that reflects not just his quality on the field, but the example he sets every day.”