‘Where character is shown’: Van Heerden honoured with URC’s Tackle Machine title

'It's easy for players to go and hide in defence but I think that is where character is shown,' said Stormers lock Ruben van Heerden after receiving his Tackle Machine award.

With the first United Rugby Championship (URC) awards coming in, and a Stormers man receiving a top prize, we can expect to see more South Africans receiving recognition for their role played in the scintillating season we have had so far.

Lock Ruben van Heerden, 27, was the first local player to receive a nod, winning the Tackle Machine award. He made 171 tackles at an incredible 98% success rate in the regular season.

The URC explained that they considered all players who had attempted more than 150 tackles for this award.

The 27-year-old edged Glasgow Warriors forward Rory Darge who made 160 tackles with an accuracy of 97%, as well as Hollywoodbets Sharks star Phepsi Buthelezi in third place, with 157 tackles, and a tackle accuracy of 96.82%, the organisation explained.

“I never want to be known as a guy who is inconsistent,” Van Heerden said in a video shared by the Stormers. “There is a good quote that goes ‘consistency is the only currency that matters’. So that is something I definitely take to heart… It’s easy for players to go and hide in defence but I think that is where character is shown. So for me it is just a great honour.”

SA players miss out

Buthelezi can be proud of his tally, having played 154 minutes fewer than Van Heerden. But he may appear in the semi-finals and final, while the latter will not.

Van Heerden’s Stormers teammate Leolin Zas almost took the prize for top try-scorer, equaling the winner’s tally of nine tries. However, Cardiff’s Harri Millard played fewer minutes and so took the trophy home.

Stormers fullback Warrick Gelant (118 points) and Lions star Quan Horn (111 points) also played second fiddle to Munster’s Tom Farrell, who earned the Playmaker of the Season Award for creating chances leading to 158 points.

Sharks flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse (108) missed out on the Golden Boot award to Ioan Lloyd of Scarlets (124 points).

Who could still win URC honours?

Jordan Hendrikse, Deon Fourie and Henco van Wyk are all up for the Try of the Season Award.

Lions centre Van Wyk has his name in a second hat. The 24-year-old rising star is joined by teammate Quan Horn, Bulls stars Jan-Hendrik Wessels and Cameron Hanekom, and Stormers players Suleiman Hartzenberg and Andre-Hugo Venter for the Next-Gen Player of the Season Award.

While Bulls boss Jake White said he hopes Wilco Louw wins the South African Player of the Season Award, Louw is joined by teammate Cameron Hanekom and Stormers mercurial back Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu in the running.