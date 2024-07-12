Springboks v Ireland in Durban: The potential game changers

Another tight tussle is expected in Durban and the game could come down to how either side’s game breakers influence the contest.

Springbok loose forward Pieter-Steph du Toit looks to offload the ball to wing Cheslin Kolbe during the first Test against Ireland at Loftus last weekend. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

The Springboks and Ireland clash in a monstrous second Test of the Incoming Series at Kings Park in Durban on Saturday evening (kick-off 5pm), with the series firmly on the line.

The Boks clinched an exciting 27-20 win in the opening Test at Loftus in Pretoria a week ago and they will be eager to seal the series win, while Ireland will be desperate to level things up.

Another tight tussle is expected in Durban and the game could come down to how either side’s game breakers influence the contest. Here are three from each side:

Springboks

Handre Pollard

The Springbok flyhalf produced a rather underwhelming performance in the first Test, missing a number of shots at goal, which could have made the win a lot easier, while he also wasn’t as prevalent on attack as he usually is.

Whether it was just an off day, or if he is taking a bit of time to adjust to new attack coach Tony Brown’s system, Pollard is undeniably a game changer. He will be desperate to bounce back from his average performance in the opening Test with a big showing in the second, just to remind people how important a cog he is in the Bok system.

Bok flyhalf Handre Pollard will hope for an improved showing in the second Test. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Pieter-Steph du Toit

The Bok loose forward is such an integral part of their dominant forward style, and he is just adding to his impressive repertoire under Tony Brown’s new attacking system. Although more known for his incredible tackling statistics, as well as his powerful runs and smashing into the ruck, Du Toit seems to be a new attacking option out wide.

Both him and Siya Kolisi were seen in the wider channels in the first Test, and both made some statement runs, with Du Toit making a stunning break at one stage, and it will be interesting to see how this evolves and if it improves his game.

The Bomb Squad

Although not a single player, Bok coach Rassie Erasmus is constantly using his famed ‘Bomb Squad’ as a single unit, often sending on all of his bench forwards at once to either change the momentum of a game or add to it early in the second half.

He did it in the first Test when all six forwards came on in the 50th minute and it paid off in spades when they sent the Irish pack backpedalling for a brilliant penalty try late in the match which effectively sealed the win. Don’t bet against Erasmus doing the same in the second Test.

Ireland

Andrew Porter

Tadhg Furlong is one of the best tighthead props in the world and his battle with Ox Nche is incredibly important, but the first Test showed that loosehead Andrew Porter is arguably the more important of the two Irish front rankers.

Porter’s massively impressive showing against Bok tighthead Frans Malherbe was the arguably main reason that the Bok pack didn’t get as much go forward or reward as you would expect, and he will once again be relied on to do that again. If he can help stop the Bok pack it will likely put Ireland in the driving seat.

Garry Ringrose

The Irish midfield lacked a bit of flair in the opening Test loss, but that should be perfectly addressed by Leinster outside centre Garry Ringrose coming into the starting side off the bench. The visitors did lose Bundee Aki to injury, which allowed Ringrose to slot in, but there isn’t much difference between Aki and Robbie Henshaw, who switches to inside centre for the match.

Ringrose is an exciting and creative playmaker and his addition to the Irish midfield will give the Bok defence a lot more to think about, and they will need to be at the top of their game to stop him.

Garry Ringrose of Leinster is back in the Ireland team for the Test in Durban. Picture: Patrick Khachfe/Getty Images

James Lowe

It is almost funny how much of a game changer New Zealand born wing James Lowe was for Ireland, both for the right and wrong reasons, in the first Test. First Lowe was in top form, setting up their first try, before he thought he had scored their second, only for it to be ruled out after a TMO check.

He then flipped the script and made two big errors that helped the Boks win, first keeping the ball in play from a penalty that allowed Cheslin Kolbe to score, before he dropped the ball over the dead ball line which gave the Boks a scrum they turned into a penalty try. More of the same will be possible in the second Test.