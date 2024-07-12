Ntokozo Mbambo to serenade fans with national anthem rendition at Boks v Ireland game

The highly anticipated game will kick-off at 5 pm on Saturday at the Hollywoodbets Kings Park Stadium.

Following actress and singer Keabetswe “KB” Motsilanyane’s stirring rendition of the national anthem at Loftus Versfeld Stadium last weekend, sports fans are in for another treat.

On Saturday, July 13, the award-winning gospel songstress Ntokozo Mbambo will take the stage at the Springboks vs. Ireland game in Durban.

Social media is buzzing with anticipation, as fans share their excitement for what promises to be another memorable rendition of the national anthem.

Unique Pilot commented: “Yoh!!! She might have to sing the national anthem ALL THE TIME after this. Can’t wait!”

“Wow, looking forward to it. Powerful worshipper and vocalist,” said Glendle Bock.

Simphiwe remarked: “KB has set the bar extremely high. I hope she does not disappoint and gives us a gospel rendition of the anthem…just saying.”

Huge congratulations!!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 I cannot wait 🔥 — Thami Ngubeni (@LifeWithThami) July 11, 2024

ALSO READ: ‘7de Laan’ actress KB and Loftus crowd charge up Springbok game with SA anthem [VIDEO]

Springboks v Ireland

The highly anticipated game will kick-off at 5 pm at the Hollywoodbets Kings Park Stadium in Durban.

This marks the Springboks’ second game since their triumphant return from the Rugby World Cup, following their game on July 6 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in South Africa.

In a recent clip shared on the official Springboks Instagram account, stars Damian de Allende and Franco Mostert reflected on their first match back in Mzansi since the World Cup.

Franco Mostert said, “I know the World Cup was special, but I must say that the first game being back here in South Africa makes it special. From the messages and all the support from the lifts was just amazing. When they started to sing the anthem and the singer (KB) stopped, it was incredible to hear everyone singing together; it united us.”

Damian de Allende added, “I am lucky enough to play a lot of tests, but I think [the Loftus match] was probably among the top three. From what I can remember, when KB let go of the mic and everyone started singing the last part, I sort of stopped singing because I got a bit emotional. It was very nice hearing a national anthem in South Africa again after winning the World Cup.”

NOW READ: ‘Africa’s time has arrived’ – Duma Ndlovu on ‘Queen Modjadji’ premiere following court case