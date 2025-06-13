Rassie to pick mix and match Bok team for season opener against Barbarians

A number of players who've yet to turn out for the Springboks could feature in the non-Test in Cape Town at the end of June.

Cheslin Kolbe and Kurt-Lee Arendse are expected to be two of the experienced Springbok players in action against the Barbarians in Cape Town at the end of the month. Picture: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

The Springboks are set to name a mixed team of experience and youth for their opening match of the international season against the Barbarians in Cape Town at the end of the month.

Similar to last year, when the Boks started their season with a game against Wales outside of the international window, they will be missing a number of players due to them arriving late from their franchises overseas.

The experienced Japan-based Boks are expected to feature prominently, while a number of inexperienced players will also be in line to get some valuable game time.

Bok coach Rassie Erasmus explained that they were hoping to get the balance right, of enough experience to help them win the game, while blooding others who ordinarily wouldn’t be first choice.

“We want to start our season on the right foot, but we won’t have all of our players. Besides the Bulls (players in the URC final), we have quite a long list of walking wounded that we want to have ready for the Italy series,” explained Erasmus.

“The Barbarians game is a good opportunity to use our guys from Japan … the likes of Jesse Kriel, Faf de Klerk, Damian de Allende, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Cheslin Kolbe and Malcolm Marx, because they have not had a lot of rugby for a while.

“It is not a Test match, but we also have to make sure the team is good enough. We don’t want a hiding in our first game.”

Focus on own game

Erasmus has coached the BaaBaas before and admits that they are a tough side to prepare for, so the Boks will be focusing more on their own game, than on what the invitational side will bring.

“I’ve coached the Barbarians and a lot of our players have played for them. Their setup is ‘shackles off’ and to play attacking rugby without worrying about the consequences,” said Erasmus.

“They get together on a Sunday (before a game), so there’s not a lot of analysis we can do on them, so I guess we’ll focus a lot on ourselves for that game.”

The uncapped players in the current Bok training squad who could be in line to play include Marnus van der Merwe, Neethling Fouche, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Cobus Wiese, Renzo du Plessis, Vincent Tshituka and Ethan Hooker.

However, if any of them do feature it won’t be considered their Springbok debut as the match against the Barbarians isn’t an official Test match.

Surprise squad pick, UCT’s Ntokozo Makhaza, who was named Varsity Cup player of the tournament, but has yet to play a professional game, has impressed Erasmus in training, but the coach admits he isn’t yet ready for the step up to international rugby, although could be sooner rather than later.