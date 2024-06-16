Rugby

Springboks lock goes under the knife

Lood de Jager will be out for at least two months which will rule him out of the start of the 2024 Rugby Championship.

Lood de Jager faces another spell on the sidelines after undergoing surgery. Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images

Springbok World Cup winner Lood de Jager reportedly faces another extended period on the sidelines due to a shoulder injury.

According to Sunday newspaper Rapport, the 66-Test lock underwent surgery on Thursday to repair a torn tendon and will be out for at least two months, ruling him out of the start of the 2024 Rugby Championship.

De Jager is understood to have injured his shoulder during the Japanese Top League final, contrary to earlier reports of a knee issue. He left the field early in the Wild Knights’ narrow defeat to Toshiba Brave Lupus.

If De Jager’s recovery proceeds without complications, it is believed that the 31-year-old might return for the Bok Tests in September against New Zealand and Argentina.

Rassie Erasmus confirmed that De Jager, along with eight other players, will miss the initial Tests of 2024 due to injuries. These include matches against Wales in London and Ireland in Pretoria and Durban, before facing Portugal in Bloemfontein.

The 2024 Rugby Championship kicks off on 10 August with a Test against Australia in Brisbane.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.

Lood de Jager Springboks (Bokke/Boks)

