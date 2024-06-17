Springboks to mix youth and experience against Wales in London

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus will reveal the team to take on Wales on Tuesday.

The Springboks will play their first game of the year on Saturday against Wales. Picture: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

The Springboks will kick-start their reign as double Rugby World Cup champions on Saturday when they take on Wales in a friendly match at Twickenham Stadium in London.

The game will also mark Rassie Erasmus’ second spell as the coach of the national team. Although the Test is played outside the international window, there’s excitement surrounding the encounter.

The Boks will be without players based in Europe and those playing for the Bulls, as they will be involved in the United Rugby Championship final on the same day against the Glasgow Warriors at Loftus Versfeld.

From the 36 players currently in camp, the Boks will select their matchday 23 to play Wales from players in the Stormers, Sharks, and Lions, as well as those based in Japan, such as Damian de Allende, Faf de Klerk, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Franco Mostert, and Jesse Kriel.

Preparation for Ireland

While this Test match has been viewed as an opportunity to give the 12 uncapped players some game time, it’s also a chance to provide regular players with a run-out ahead of the Ireland series starting next month.

The Japan-based players last played at the end of May, so they need game time.

With Erasmus having ruled out Damian Willemse, Canan Moodie and Kurt-Lee Arendse for the Ireland series, and with Cheslin Kolbe also in doubt, he will look to use the Wales clash to test new combinations.

Sharks star Aphelele Fassi could start at fullback, with Makazole Mapimpi and Lions player Edwill van der Merwe on the wings. The midfield combination of Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel will resume where they left off last year.

The Springboks’ management will have a headache over who to play at flyhalf, as they have plenty of options with Manie Libbok, Siya Masuku, Jordan Hendrikse, and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu available for selection.

Manie Libbok at 10?

Libbok is the favourite to start in the No. 10 jumper, potentially giving a glimpse into new attack coach Tony Brown’s philosophy. The experienced Faf de Klerk is expected to start at scrumhalf.

With Jasper Wiese suspended, Evan Roos could get a start at No 8 and stake his claim in the position. Phepsi Buthelezi and Du Toit could join Roos in the loose trio positions.

The lock pairing is expected to be Eben Etzebeth and Mostert, with the front row consisting of Ox Nche, Bongi Mbonambi and Frans Malherbe.