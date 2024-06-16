Edwill van der Merwe ready to fill Kolbe’s boots

Edwill van der Merwe has been backed to be just as dangerous as Cheslin Kolbe if called to make his Springbok debut against Wales at Twickenham.

Van der Merwe is among the 12 newcomers in the current Bok camp, alongside Lions teammates Quan Horn and Jordan Hendrikse.

The 28-year-old received praise from Rassie Erasmus this week, emphasising his impressive form during the Bok training camp in Pretoria.

With Kolbe missing Saturday’s Test match in London as a precaution, while Kurt-Lee Arendse and Canan Moodie are sidelined, it appears that Van der Merwe could get his first run in green and gold against the Dragons.

Lions assistant coach Ricardo Loubscher, who has worked with Van der Merwe since 2021, told Sunday newspaper Rapport that he is confident the speedster will be able to fill Kolbe’s boots.

‘More than capable’

“If we look at what is expected of a winger at any level, Edwill is more than capable of doing that,” Loubscher told Rapport.

“I believe Edwill is ready for test rugby. He is definitely one of the most professional players I have ever worked with.

“He has the ability to finish, one-on-one ability on offence and defence, aerial skills, a low foul count and an excellent engine. . . I don’t think he has any flaws.”

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.