Springboks lose Willie le Roux for Cape Town Test against Wallabies

The Springboks have for the second week running been forced to make a change to their team just a day before a Test, against the Wallabies in Cape Town on Saturday.

Veteran fullback Willie le Roux was originally picked to start in Cape Town in the second Rugby Championship Test of the season, against Australia, but was withdrawn from the side on Friday.

Le Roux, who recently became South African rugby’s latest Test centurion, picked up a niggle in training this week and team management opted to not risk him.

Aphelele Fassi, who started the first Test of the competition in Joburg a week ago, takes over at fullback.

Aphelele Fassi will now also start at fullback on Saturday, as he did a week ago in Joburg. Picture: Johan Orton/Gallo Images

The Boks were forced to replace loosehead prop Jan-Hendrik Wessels last week after he incurred a knock in training. His place was taken by Boan Venter, who has retained his spot among the replacements this week.

The Boks will look to bounce back from their 38-22 defeat by the Wallabies in Joburg last weekend.

15 Aphelele Fassi (Hollywoodbets Sharks) – 13 caps, 35 points (7t)

14 Canan Moodie (Vodacom Bulls) – 15 caps, 35 pts (7t)

13 Jesse Kriel (captain, Canon Eagles) – 81 caps, 95 points (19t)

12 Damian de Allende (Wild Knights) – 89 caps, 55 points (11t)

11 Cheslin Kolbe (Tokyo Sungoliath) – 41 caps, 111 points (18t, 3c, 5p)

10 Handre Pollard (Vodacom Bulls) – 82 caps, 797 points (7t, 116c, 168p, 5dg)

9 Grant Williams (Hollywoodbets Sharks) – 20 caps, 25 pts (5t)

8 Jean-Luc du Preez (Bordeaux Begles) – 14 caps 10 points (2t)

7 Franco Mostert (Honda Heat) – 80 caps, 20 points (4t)

6 Marco van Staden (Vodacom Bulls) – 28 caps, 15 pts (3t)

5 Ruan Nortje (Vodacom Bulls) – 8 caps, 0 pts

4 RG Snyman (Leinster) – 42 caps, 10 points (2t)

3 Thomas du Toit (Bath) – 25 caps, 5 pts (1t)

2 Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears) – 79 caps, 115 pts (23t)

1 Ox Nche (Hollywoodbets Sharks) – 42 caps, 0 pts

Bench:

16 Marnus van der Merwe (Scarlets) – 1 cap, 10 points (2t)

17 Boan Venter (Edinburgh) – 2 caps, 5 pts (1t)

18 Wilco Louw (Vodacom Bulls) – 19 caps, 0 pts

19 Eben Etzebeth (Hollywoodbets Sharks) – 134 caps, 35 points (7t)

20 Lood de Jager (Wild Knights) – 68 caps, 25 points (5t)

21 Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs) – 54 caps, 45 points (9t)

22 Cobus Reinach (DHL Stormers) – 41 caps, 70 pts (14t)

23 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (DHL Stormers) – 10 caps, 54 points (15c, 8p)