Three of the best this weekend: Wins for City, Sundowns and the Boks?

There's plenty to keep sports fans glued to their TV screens this weekend.

A bumper weekend awaits sports fans. Besides there being plenty of football on the go, the Springboks and Proteas are also in action. Here then are three of our top picks for this weekend.

Manchester City v Tottenham

Manchester City’s bid to wrestle the Premier League title back from Liverpool got off to an excellent start last weekend as Pep Guardiola’s side cruised to a 4-0 win at Wolves.

Tottenham also made a fine start to their Premier League campaign under new coach Thomas Frank, beating Burnley 3-0.

Spurs thrashed City 4-0 last season at the Etihad Stadium, a rare highlight of a campaign in which they finished a dismal 17th in the table.

Tottenham, indeed, have a respectable overall record against City in recent years, winning six and drawing 2 of their last 12 meetings in the Premier League. The teams clash on Saturday.

Our prediction: Manchester City 2 Tottenham 0

Betway odds: Man City at 1.48 to win, Spurs at 6.00 to win, and a draw at 5.00

Mamelodi Sundowns v Orlando Pirates

Mamelodi Sundowns have a chance to break Orlando Pirates’ grip on the MTN8 title on Saturday when the two meet in Atteridgeville in the second leg of their MTN8 semifinal.

A sell-out crowd will pack into the Lucas Moripe Stadium with the match delicately balanced after a 1-1 draw at Orlando Stadium a week ago.

Pirates won three MTN8 titles in a row under Jose Riveiro, but have had a mixed start to the season under new head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou.

The Buccaneers, who got a first Betway Premiership win of the season on Wednesday night, will do well to get the result they need in Atteridgeville.

Our prediction: Sundowns 1 Pirates 0

Betway odds: Downs at 1.80 to win, Pirates at 4.30 to win, and a draw at 3.20.

Rugby

Springboks v Wallabies

The entire rugby world was shocked to see the Boks go down to the Wallabies in the first Rugby Championship Test of the season at Ellis Park last Saturday.

Bok boss Rassie Erasmus has made 10 changes to his starting team and changed his bench for this week’s match in Cape Town, but will it make a difference?

What will the Bok response be on Saturday? Expect a fired-up Bok team, but this one could also be close.

Our prediction: Boks by 10

Betway odds: Boks at 1.17 to win, Wallabies at 6.00 to win, and a draw at 35.00.

These Betway odds correct at time of publishing and subject to change.