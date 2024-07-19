Springboks v Portugal: Five players with a point to prove

Manie Libbok is back in the No 10 jersey for the Boks. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

The Springboks take on Portugal in a one-off Test in Bloemfontein on Saturday evening (kick-off 5pm), to close out their three match Incoming Series, which also featured two games against Ireland.

A team made up of largely fringe players and newcomers was picked for the game against Portugal and they will be looking to impress against the tier two nation ahead of the Rugby Championship next month, with a squad set to be named for the competition next week.

A number of players will have a point to prove in the match and will be looking to impress the Bok management team. Here are five of them:

Lukhanyo Am

Due to his recent injury woes, Lukhanyo Am has seen his place in the Bok system take a hit. He is still considered a key member of the squad, and unless injured will be picked, however he used to be a nailed-on starter when fit and that is not the case anymore.

With Am missing in action, it has given rise to Jesse Kriel, who has gone from a useful squad player into one of the Boks’ most influential midfield members, along with Damian de Allende.

Am will need to put in a huge shift against Portugal to remind the coaches of his talents and to put some pressure on Kriel.

Salmaan Moerat

With questions still being asked about the long-term future of the Bok captaincy, Salmaan Moerat has a fantastic opportunity to throw his hat in the ring as a future leader of the team. Moerat will become the 66th Springbok captain when he leads the side out onto the field against Portugal.

It is unclear whether coach Rassie Erasmus is happy to continue with Siya Kolisi as captain heading towards the 2027 World Cup in Australia, or if he still wants a locally based captain.

Although Moerat has plenty of work to do to put pressure on first choice lock Eben Etzebeth, he can certainly make a statement against Portugal.

Johan Grobbelaar

The Boks have yet to address their problems at hooker and Johan Grobbelaar has a golden opportunity to stake a claim this weekend. The Boks heavily rely on Bongi Mbonambi and Malcolm Marx, but still have no clear third (or even fourth) choice player in the position.

Mbonambi and Marx have again done all the hooking duties in the three matches so far this season, but Grobbelaar will now make his debut as the starting hooker against Portugal. It is the perfect chance for him to prove his worth, after injuries delayed his Bok debut after first making the squad back in 2021.

Manie Libbok

Before the season started the Springbok playmaker will have felt relatively secure in his position in the Bok squad as Handre Pollard’s back-up, but the emergence this season of Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has knocked him down a level.

Libbok has decent utility value, with him able to play fullback and inside centre outside of his preferred flyhalf position. However, the Bok management feel Feinberg-Mngomezulu is more comfortable featuring in those roles, which has seen him get picked ahead of Libbok when they have gone with the 6-2 bench split.

Libbok thus needs to make a big impression in his start against Portugal to prove his worth.

Evan Roos

The powerful loose forward has been bubbling under for a couple of seasons now and needs to take his opportunity against Portugal. Heading into the current season Duane Vermeulen had retired and Jasper Wiese was suspended, which left a gaping hole at the back of the Bok scrum.

Roos was seen as the obvious choice to step in, but after starting the first Test of the season against Wales, where he put in a strong showing, he then found himself out of the match 23 for the two Irish Tests with Kwagga Smith preferred.

Smith’s average showing against Ireland has put the spotlight back on the No 8 position and Roos has a great chance to make a big statement.