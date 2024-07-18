Springbok rookies on 2027 World Cup trial against Portugal

In the Boks' match 23 for the game against Portugal they have seven uncapped players and seven players who have under 10 caps

The Springbok rookies and fringe players have a great opportunity to show that they are the future of the Bok team heading towards the 2027 World Cup in Australia, when they take on Portugal in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

The main Bok stars are getting a rest after a bruising one-all series draw with Ireland, and that has opened the door for a number of debutants and second-string players to show what they can do against a team on the rise.

‘Older’ Boks

Coach Rassie Erasmus explained that the Boks’ management wasn’t entirely happy with the team’s performance against Ireland in the recent two-Test series and that some players could start putting some pressure on others with a good performance against Portugal.

“We are all disappointed that we didn’t beat Ireland 2-0 but they are a very good team. It was a good series for us to see how some of our older guys are going. We have to ask ourselves why they only came right in the second half (of the second Test),” said Erasmus.

“Those questions can be answered by the guys playing this weekend (against Portugal). We can see if these guys can pitch from the first minute and we don’t have to wind them up at halftime to get them ready for the second half.

“At what age do you get too old to be considered for the next World Cup? So some of the guys will understand that we are going to give some of the other guys a chance, because if you can’t pitch from the start we have to look at the next guy.

“We are starting that now and we believe a lot of these guys can be there in 2027. So that is what we are trying to do from now looking to the future.”

Inexperienced group

In the Boks’ match 23 for the game against Portugal on Saturday they have seven uncapped players, namely Andre-Hugo Venter, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Ruan Venter, Morne van den Berg, Quan Horn, Phepsi Buthelezi and Johan Grobbelaar, and seven players who have under 10 caps and a further four that have under 20, showing just how inexperienced most of the side is.

Hooker Johan Grobbelaar gets a chance to show what he can do. Picture: Waldo Swiegers/Gallo Images

However, with them all having been a part of the various camps and training sessions leading up to the game, Erasmus believes they will do just fine on Saturday in Bloemfontein.

“These guys have been part of our alignment camps and we always planned for them to be part of this game,” explained Erasmus.

“Our plan, after our second win against Ireland, which didn’t happen, was to give most of the guys a rest and give these youngsters who have been in the system a chance.

“I feel one drop goal shouldn’t change our mindset and get over emotional and not do it. So all of these guys deserve to be here and get their shot.”

Erasmus was also pleased with the appointment of Salmaan Moerat as captain, with him coming from a rich rugby pedigree, and he believes he has what it takes to be a future leader for the Boks.

“Having worked with him over the years you realise he is just captaincy material. It’s great that he comes from a rich rugby background, but that’s not why we picked him. We picked him because he is a great leader and he doesn’t stand back physically or tactically. So it’s well deserved,” said Erasmus.