Experimental Boks look to the future as Portugal wait in historic Test

'We have to experiment because some of the 2023 World Cup winners are past 30 and not all of them will be available for the next edition in 2027 in Australia.'

Evan Roos, Ruan Venter and Jasper Wiese take part in a Springbok training session ahead of the Test against Portugal. Picture: Charle Lombard/Gallo Images

The last time world champions South Africa played in Bloemfontein a team showing 14 changes suffered a shock first home loss to Wales two years ago.

They returned to the central city this week to prepare for a historic first, one-off Test against second-tier Portugal on Saturday, and once again the starting side has 14 changes.

But the chances of history repeating itself and the Springboks falling to Os Lobos (The Wolves) at the Free State Stadium are remote, even if the hosts have chosen an experimental matchday 23.

Seven Boks making debuts

South Africa remain top of the rankings after a riveting drawn series with second-placed Ireland this month, while Portugal rose one place to 15th following a victory in Namibia last Saturday.

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus has chosen a new captain, six-cap lock Salmaan Moerat, and seven of the matchday 23 are set to make their Test debuts.

A key figure in the 2019 and 2023 World Cup triumphs of South Africa, Erasmus dismissed claims by some reporters that he had chosen a South Africa B team.

“We have to experiment because some of the 2023 World Cup winners are past 30 and not all of them will be available for the next edition in 2027 in Australia,” he said.

“This is an appropriate time for the Springboks to try new things, including new faces and new ways of attacking and defending.

“There has been a lot of media attention about our more expansive, wider, ball-in-hand approach against Ireland.

“But the search for innovation does not end there. We also want to experiment when it comes to defence, scrums, line-outs and breakdowns.

“What worked in Japan (2019) and France (2023) will not bring us another World Cup title in Australia. The Springboks must adapt, or die a slow death.”

Winger Kurt-Lee Arendse is the sole survivor from the starting line-up that lost to Ireland in Durban last Saturday, with captain Siya Kolisi among many regulars being rested.

Evolving style

Injury-plagued outside centre Lukhanyo Am returns, and it will be interesting to see how flyhalf Manie Libbok, who favours running over kicking, reacts to the evolving style of play.

Repeated media calls for hooker Johan Grobbelaar to be given a chance have been heeded, and his display could be significant for the upcoming Rugby Championship with Malcolm Marx injured.

Fellow hooker Andre-Hugo Venter will be determined to impress if given a chance off the bench as he wants to follow in the footsteps of his father, Springbok legend Andre Venter, a flanker who won 66 caps.

A leg injury may rule lock Franco Mostert out of the southern hemisphere championship, which begins on August 10, so opportunity knocks for Moerat and fellow lock RG Snyman.

Star loose forward Pieter-Steph du Toit is another doubt for the early stages of the Rugby Championship, leaving Ben-Jason Dixon and Evan Roos with all to play for in Bloemfontein.

Portugal

Portugal are a rising force in European rugby and created history last year when their second appearance at a World Cup culminated in a historic first win, against Fiji.

Veteran scrumhalf Samuel Marques, who kicked the match-winning conversion in Toulouse, misses the historic clash with the Springboks due to injury.

Recently hired New Zealand-born coach Simon Mannix has made five personnel changes and one positional switch to the side that began against Namibia.

Fullback Simao Bento, flyhalf Joris Moura, loose forwards Vasco Baptista and Diego Pinheiro and lock Nicolas Fernandes are promoted, and Manuel Cardoso Pinto switches to the right wing.

“Playing against the world champions will be an incredible experience for us,” centre and vice-captain Jose Lima told reporters.

“Facing the Springboks will be the most memorable moment of our careers. There is so much excitement among the squad and we want to give a good impression of Portuguese rugby.”

Scot Hollie Davidson will be the referee — the first woman to handle an international involving the Springboks.