Springboks squad named to tour Europe: Prop Porthen gets first call-up

The squad sees the return of wings Edwill van der Merwe and Kurt-Lee Arendse, among other players.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has named a 36-man squad for next month’s five Test tour of Europe.

The Boks will face Japan, France, Italy, Ireland and Wales on consecutive weekends in November.

Siya Kolisi will lead the squad which includes uncapped prop Zachary Porthen and also Ben-Jason Dixon (flanker), Johan Grobbelaar (hooker), and Gerhard Steenekamp (prop), who will make their first appearances for the team this season.

Porthen, from the Stormers, is a former Junior Boks captain.

Zachary Porthen of the Stormers. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Jean Kleyn (lock), who suffered an injury during the team’s opening match of the year against the Barbarians, Kurt-Lee Arendse, and Edwill van der Merwe (both wings) are all back from injury.

Ten players have been placed on standby, seven forwards – Juarno Augustus (No 8), Neethling Fouche (prop), Bongi Mbonambi (hooker), Salmaan Moerat (lock), Asenathi Ntlabakanye (prop), Evan Roos (No 8), and Vincent Tshituka (utility forward) – and three backs in Lukhanyo Am (centre), Sebastian de Klerk (utility back), and Makazole Mapimpi (wing).

Among the injured players not considered for selection are Cameron Hanekom, Elrigh Louw, Frans Malherbe, Trevor Nyakane, Jean-Luc du Preez, and Aphelele Fassi.

Veteran fullback Willie le Roux, who became a Test centurion earlier this season, has failed to make the tour squad or standby list. Vincent Koch has also missed out, as has Faf de Klerk.

Springbok squad for Outgoing Tour:

Forwards: Lood de Jager, Ben-Jason Dixon, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Thomas du Toit, Eben Etzebeth, Johan Grobbelaar, Jean Kleyn, Siya Kolisi, Wilco Louw, Malcolm Marx, Franco Mostert, Ox Nche, Ruan Nortje, Zachary Porthen, Kwagga Smith, RG Snyman, Gerhard Steenekamp, Marco van Staden, Boan Venter, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Jasper Wiese

Backs: Kurt-Lee Arendse, Damian de Allende, Andre Esterhuizen, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Ethan Hooker, Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Manie Libbok, Canan Moodie, Handre Pollard, Cobus Reinach, Morne van den Berg, Edwill van der Merwe, Damian Willemse, Grant Williams