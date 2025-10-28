Springboks team for Japan Test: Porthen to debut, Kolbe at fullback

Saturday's Test at Wembley in London will be the first of five for the Boks in Europe during November.

Rookie prop Zachary Porthen will make his Springbok debut against Japan at Wembley on Saturday in the first of five Tests the world champions will play in Europe during November. Kick-off on Saturday is 6.10pm.

Porthen, just 21, is a former Junior Boks captain and only made his URC debut for the Stormers towards the end of last season, in May. He is the youngest prop to debut for the Boks.

He will pack down in a front row consisting of Ox Nche and Malcolm Marx on Saturday.

Also, Cheslin Kolbe will run out at fullback for the Boks, with both Damian Willemse and Aphelele Fassi injured. The wings will be Ethan Hooker and fit-again Kurt-Lee Arendse.

In another surprise selection, Franco Mostert will play at blindside flank, while RG Snyman and Lood de Jager will be locks. The team will be lead by Siya Kolisi, who will earn his 99th Test cap.

Also, regular centre Andre Esterhuizen has been picked on the bench among the forwards, to fulfil a hybrid role, while Johan Grobbelaar and Gerhard Steenekamp return to the side after lengthy absences.

Coach Rassie Erasmus named his matchday-23 late Tuesday.

‘Opportunity to prove what he can do’

Regarding the selection of Porthen, Erasmus said: “He proved at United Rugby Championship level and with the Junior Springboks what he can do, and we are looking forward to seeing what he can offer in his first Test match.

“Obviously, he has a lot to learn this week, but we have experienced players in the squad who have been helping and guiding him, and we believe this is the right match to give him an opportunity to prove what he can do.

“At this level, you have to sink or swim, so although it will be a challenging week for him to learn our structures, it will also be a very exciting week for him.”

Boks team to face Japan: Cheslin Kolbe, Ethan Hooker, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Cobus Reinach, Jasper Wiese, Franco Mostert, Siya Kolisi (capt), Lood de Jager, RG Snyman, Zachary Porthen, Malcolm Marx, Ox Nche. Bench: Johan Grobbelaar, Gerhard Steenekamp, Wilco Louw, Ruan Nortje, Andre Esterhuizen, Kwagga Smith, Grant Williams, Manie Libbok