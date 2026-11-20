'He's been hands-on with our team and we are in a good space. Irrespective of what happened, we love him and appreciate him,' Stick said.

The Springboks maintain they are in good spirits despite the ban handed down to head coach Rassie Erasmus, who they say has been “hands-on” and energetic at training.

Erasmus received a six-match ban after alleging match-fixing or at least manipulation, after the TMO failed to act on an alleged 17 illegal knee-drop tackles during their 21-19 loss to France last weekend.

While he will have to watch this Saturday’s Nations Championship clash with Ireland from his hotel room (kick-off 6.40pm), and has invited fans to watch with him on a live stream, Erasmus otherwise has every right to oversee the team’s training.

Assistant coach Mzwandile Stick said Friday that the head coach had done so in a positive frame of mind.

‘We love him’

“He’s been hands-on with our team, and we are in a good space. Irrespective of what happened, we love him and appreciate him,” Stick said.

“All the coaches are doing their job to make sure we are prepared for the game. It’s been great to have Rassie with us throughout the week. His energy levels, his spirit. The energy among our squad… We’re in a good space.

“No one is going to break us. I can tell you that for sure. We will be prepared for tomorrow. We will make sure we pitch up for our people back home in South Africa.”

Springboks turn to leadership group

The game is crucial for the Springboks, who need to either win, or else secure a losing bonus point should New Zealand take nothing from England in London earlier in the day, in order to finish top of the table before the finals weekend.

Stick added that while he and other assistant coaches Deon Davids, Tony Brown, Jerry Flannery and Felix Jones would have input, as in every game, they would rely on the experience of the players on the field.

“A guy like Eben [Etzebeth], with 147 Test matches, if you’re not going to pull information from him, then you are not going to capitalise on their experience.

“With the leadership group we have in our team, we trust our players. We have our own way of doing things for every week, and we always appreciate the players’ input.”

Other Test centurions in the side include Damian de Allende (105 Tests), Pieter-Steph du Toit (104 Tests), Siya Kolisi (109 Tests and captain), while Malcolm Marx and Jesse Kriel both have 96 caps.