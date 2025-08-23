Springboks v Wallabies in Cape Town — LIVE

Both teams have been hit by injury setbacks, with several changes made to the outfits.

South Africa’s Springboks will be out to make up for last weekend’s surprise 38-22 defeat to Australia’s Wallabies when the teams clash in Cape Town on Saturday, with kick-off at 5.10pm.

The Wallabies hit back from an early 18-0 deficit to beat the Boks handsomely at Ellis Park in the opening game of the season’s Rugby Championship competition last Saturday and will be looking to go back-to-back on Saturday.

Bok boss Rassie Erasmus has made nine changes to his starting XV, with Siya Kolisi and Pieter-Steph du Toit among the injured players who miss out this week. Jesse Kriel will lead the side.

Erasmus was forced into a late change on matchday when Jean-Luc du Preez pulled out of the team due to illness, his place being taken by Kwagga Smith. Andre Esterhuizen has come on to the bench, meaning there will no longer be a split of six-two between backs and forwards on the bench.

Wallabies boss Joe Schmidt has also been forced into making changes following the Test at Ellis Park and his team will also have a new leader on Saturday, in flanker Fraser McReight.

Live updates from Saturday’s Test in Cape Town will appear below. For the latest posts please refresh.

TEAMS

Springboks: Aphelele Fassi, Canan Moodie, Jesse Kriel (capt), Damian de Allende, Cheslin Kolbe, Handre Pollard, Grant Williams, Kwagga Smith, Franco Mostert, Marco van Staden, Ruan Nortje, RG Snyman, Thomas du Toit, Malcolm Marx, Ox Nche, Bench: Marnus van der Merwe, Boan Venter, Wilco Louw, Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager, Andre Esterhuizen, Cobus Reinach, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu

Wallabies: Tom Wright, Max Jorgensen, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Len Ikitau, Corey Toole, James O’Connor, Nic White, Rob Valetini, Fraser McReight (capt), Tom Hooper, Will Skelton, Nick Frost, Taniela Tupou, Billy Pollard, Tom Robertson. Bench: Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Angus Bell, Zane Nonggorr, Jeremy Williams, Nick Champion de Crespigny, Tate McDermott, Tane Edmed, Andrew Kellaway