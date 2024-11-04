Kicking ace Morne Steyn ‘growing into his role’ at the Lions

The former Bulls and Boks star says he is constantly learning new things as he guides the next generation of kickers.

Former Springbok star and current Lions kicking consultant Morne Steyn is growing into his role and learning every day as he continues to guide the up-and-coming crop of kickers at the Joburg-based franchise.

After retiring from franchise rugby with the Bulls at the end of the 2022-23 season, Steyn immediately joined the Lions at the start of the next season as a kicking consultant, and has continued in the role over the current campaign.

Steyn admits that he has settled well into the Lions coaching group, which was helped by him having played with some of them for the Boks previously, and he is enjoying working with a number of top players at the franchise.

“I have been enjoying every minute I have been at the Lions. I have been working well with Cash (Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen) and the whole coaching staff,” said Steyn.

“Most of them I have played with, like Jaque (Fourie, defence coach) and Julian (Redelinghuys, scrum coach). So I must say I am enjoying every day working at the Lions.

“There are some quality players here. You saw we had four or five guys make their Springbok debuts, and getting opportunities in the squad. Sadly none of them are in the end-of-year (tour) squad.

“But I think in the years to come they will earn more (Bok) caps. So I am enjoying it and we are looking forward to the rest of the URC coming up.”

New things

Steyn says that he is constantly learning new things as he grows into the role of a coach, and that he is trying to implement various new strategies among the kickers as they look to improve their game.

“Every day I am learning, getting more comfortable in my job and (understanding) what I need to do. It has been something new for me the past year and a half. But I am growing into the role,” explained Steyn.

“There are new tactics and new things that I am trying, so I am doing my bit for the Lions and hopefully we will see the change and benefit to the team as time goes on. The guys are playing well and doing well. So hopefully I am contributing to that a little bit.”

Some of the key players working under Steyn include flyhalf Kade Wolhuter, halfbacks Sanele Nohamba, Morne van den Berg and Nico Steyn, and fullback Quan Horn.