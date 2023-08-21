Morne Steyn joins the Lions

The former Bulls man will work with the team's kickers for the forthcoming URC campaign.

Former Bulls and Springbok hero Morne Steyn is to become a Lions man — as the team’s official kicking consultant.

The recently retired Steyn, who helped the Boks win two series’ against the British and Irish Lions and guided the Bulls to multiple trophies, has joined the Joburg-based team ahead of the next United Rugby Championship season.

Now this is how you start a Monday morning! Welcome to the Pride Morne Steyn. 🤝#LionsPride🦁 pic.twitter.com/h1dam1DCQX August 21, 2023

‘Make a difference’

Speaking about his appointment, Steyn said he was ready to get going.

“I’m incredibly excited to get stuck in with the Lions,” said the former No 10.

“The Lions are a team with exciting talent and astute professionalism both from a players and coaching perspective, with the potential of achieving great things in the future.

“I’m particularly looking forward to working closely with the kickers in the squad, and my aim is to make a difference to the team’s kicking strategy. The Lions are extremely fortunate to have great ball strikers; guys like Jordan (Hendrikse), Quan (Horn), and Sanele (Nohamba) are all brilliant kickers, so I’m excited to work with them closely.”

Lions CEO Rudolf Straeuli said the franchise was delighted to have secured the services of the former Bok.

“There’s no doubt that Morne was one of the best kickers in world rugby and to have him share his knowledge and experience with our group is huge for us,” said Straeuli.

“Tactical and goal-kicking forms a major part of competitive rugby, especially in Europe where conditions are often testing and rely heavily on out-of-hand kicking. To have the caliber of Morne advise and guide our kickers will no doubt influence and enhance our game strategy.”

The URC season gets underway on 21 October.