Morne Steyn backs Lions halfbacks to stand up for Springboks

The Lions had six players called up for the Bok alignment camp in March, and will hope that some of them make the national squad.

Lions scrumhalf turned flyhalf Sanele Nohamba will hope his impressive URC form this season earns him a call-up to the Springbok squad for the coming international season. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Springbok legend Morne Steyn has backed a cluster of Lions players to force their way into the Springbok frame for the coming international season that kicks off in June.

The Boks have a massive two game incoming series against Ireland in July and the Rugby Championship, where most of their core players from the previous World Cup cycle will be involved.

However they have a match against Wales at Twickenham that falls out of the international window and a game against Portugal in Bloemfontein that will be the ideal opportunity to blood some exciting new talent for the new cycle.

Alignment camp

The Lions had six players called up for the Bok alignment camp in March, backs Sanele Nohamba, Quan Horn, Jordan Hendrikse, Henco van Wyk and Morne van den Berg, as well as forward Ruan Venter.

Van Wyk has unfortunately been ruled out for the remainder of the season after undergoing knee surgery, however the rest could all be in contention for selection, and Steyn believes the halfbacks in particular have a good chance.

“I really hope so (they are picked). This is the time to give them a chance and test them. I think Rassie (Erasmus) knows the core of his team, what his plans are and who the main guys are,” explained Steyn.

“I think it’s a good time now to give some of the up-and-coming guys a chance. There are a lot of them who are playing some good rugby now. So might as well give them a chance and see how they do at Test level.”

Nohamba revelation

Nohamba has been a bit of a revelation at flyhalf for the Lions this season, while his main position is scrumhalf, and flyhalf Hendrikse has really impressed as well, so Steyn believes they could both play together for the Boks against Wales or Portugal.

“He (Nohamba) has been doing very well at scrumhalf and flyhalf. We were struggling at a time at flyhalf with Gianni (Lombard) and Kade (Wolhuter) still injured and Jordan being in and out of the squad. So we needed another option and Sanele slotted in at 10 and has done very well,” said Steyn.

“But you never know. There is definitely an opportunity for them (Nohamba and Hendrikse to play together). They are in the (Bok) group now and they must prove that they belong there.”

Steyn, who took up the role of the Lions kicking consultant over the past season, is nearing the end of his first year in coaching and admitted that he has been fully enjoying the experience.

“I am enjoying every day at the Lions. It has been an awesome journey with them. It’s a great coaching staff and a great link-up with the players. So I am enjoying it every day, even though I am driving in from the other side of the Jukskei, and every day it is getting better,” said Steyn.