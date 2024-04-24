Rugby

Lions centre’s Bok dreams on hold after knee surgery

It is just the latest setback for Henco van Wyk, who has now had three knee surgeries since the beginning of 2023.

Henco van Wyk, Picture: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images

Lions centre Henco van Wyk will have to wait to make his Springbok debut as his season has come to a premature end due to a knee injury.

Van Wyk suffered the injury after coming off the bench for the Lions in the bonus-point victory over Leinster at Ellis Park on Saturday.

The 22-year-old was making his return from a knee injury suffered against the Sharks in the first weekend of March, which kept him out of action for six weeks.

Bok hopes dashed

Van Wyk has undergone an operation and is expected to be sidelined for five months, ending his participation in the current URC campaign.

The injury will also mar any hopes Van Wyk had of getting a Springbok call-up this year, after being part of the first alignment camp in Cape Town.

This is the third knee injury that the former Junior Springbok star has suffered, the first coming in January 2023 during his breakthrough season for the Lions.

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission. For the original story please click here.

