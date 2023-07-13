Stormers get blockbuster home Champions Cup fixtures

By sarugbymag

The Stormers will lock horns with the defending European champions La Rochelle in Cape Town after the EPCR confirmed the 2023-24 Champions Cup fixtures.

The inaugural URC champions open their second season in Europe’s elite club competition against the Leicester Tigers in round 1 in the UK on Sunday, 10 December, before welcoming back-to-back tournament winners La Rochelle to the Cape Town Stadium a week later, for a blockbuster clash that will see the return of former Stormers flyers, Dillyn Leyds and Raymond Rhule.

The competition will then take a break before resuming in the new year with the Stormers hosting Sale Sharks on Saturday 13 January, and then jet off to France where the Capetonians will clash with Stade Francais, in the final round of the pool stages before the competition focuses on the knockout stage.

Bulls

Meanwhile, the Bulls will begin their campaign at home in Pretoria, where they will play English Premiership champions Saracens on Saturday, 9 December.

They will travel to Lyon for the second round, where they will take on the French Top 14 side Lyon at the Matmut Stadium de Gerland.

In round 3, Jake White’s troops travel to Bristol, on Saturday, 13 January, and then return to Loftus where they will host French outfit Union Bordeaux-Bègles.

Challenge Cup teams

Meanwhile, in the EPCR Challenge Cup, the Sharks and Cheetahs clash in round 2 for a mouth-watering local derby in Bloemfontein.

The Durbanites have home advantage in Rounds 1 and 3 for their meetings with Pau and last season’s PRO D2 winners, Oyonnax Rugby, while the Cheetahs – the 2023 Currie Cup winners – take on Zebre Parma and Pau, respectively, in Italy and Amsterdam.

The Sharks close out their pool stages away to Welsh outfit Dragons, while the Cheetahs battle Oyonnax on the road.

Lions

And for the Lions, it’s a trip to France in round 1 to face Perpignan, followed by home-and-away duels with Newcastle Falcons and Montpellier, before finishing off against Ospreys at Ellis Park.

Elsewhere, La Rochelle will clash with last season’s runners-up, Leinster Rugby, in what promises to be another monumental contest between two of the world’s most powerful clubs. Leinster are at home in Rounds 2 and 3 against Sale Sharks and Stade Francais

Two-time tournament winners and last season’s URC champions, Munster, will be at Thomond Park for their round 1 and 4 fixtures against newcomers, Bayonnais, and Northampton Saints respectively, while in Rounds 2 and 3 the Irish province will be on the road to face Exeter Chiefs and the 2023 Challenge Cup winners Toulon.

Toulouse, who clinched the 2022-23 French 14 title, open their campaign at Stade Ernest Wallon against Cardiff.

Champions Cup fixtures:

Stormers

R1 – Sunday, 10 December, vs Leicester Tigers, 3.15pm, Leicester

R2 – Saturday, 16 December vs La Rochelle, 3pm, Cape Town

R3 – Saturday, 13 January, 2024, vs Sale Sharks, 7.30pm, Cape Town

R4 – Saturday, 20 January, vs Stade Francais, 6.30pm, Paris

Bulls

R1 – Saturday, 9 December, vs Saracens, 7.30pm, Pretoria

R2 – Saturday, 16 December, vs Lyon, 6.30pm, Lyon

R3 – Saturday, 13 January, vs Bristol Bears, 3.15pm, Bristol

R4 – Saturday, 20 January, vs Bordeaux-Bègles, 3pm, Pretoria

Challenge Cup fixtures:

Sharks

R1 – Saturday, 9 December, vs Pau, 5.15pm, Durban

R2 – Sunday, 17 December, vs Cheetahs, 3pm, Bloemfontein

R3 – Saturday, 13 January, vs Oyonnax, 3pm, Durban

R4 – Sunday, 21 January, vs Dragons, 5.30pm, Newport

Cheetahs

R1 – Saturday, 9 December, vs Zebre, 2pm, Parma

R2 – Sunday, 17 December, vs Sharks, 3pm, Bloemfontein

R3 – Sunday, 14 January, vs Pau, 2pm, Amsterdam

R4 – Saturday, 20 January, vs Oyonnax, 4.15pm, Oyonnax

Lions

R1 – Sunday, 10 December, vs Perpignan, 2pm, Perpignan

R2 – Saturday, 16 December, vs Newcastle Falcons, 5.15pm, Johannesburg

R3 – Saturday, 13 January, vs Montepellier, 9pm, Montpellier

R4 – Sunday, 21 January, vs Ospreys, 3pm, Johannesburg

