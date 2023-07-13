Stormers get blockbuster home Champions Cup fixtures

The Stormers will lock horns with the defending European champions La Rochelle in Cape Town after the EPCR confirmed the 2023-24 Champions Cup fixtures.
The inaugural URC champions open their second season in Europe’s elite club competition against the Leicester Tigers in round 1 in the UK on Sunday, 10 December, before welcoming back-to-back tournament winners La Rochelle to the Cape Town Stadium a week later, for a blockbuster clash that will see the return of former Stormers flyers, Dillyn Leyds and Raymond Rhule.
The competition will then take a break before resuming in the new year with the Stormers hosting Sale Sharks on Saturday 13 January, and then jet off to France where the Capetonians will clash with Stade Francais, in the final round of the pool stages before the competition focuses on the knockout stage.
Bulls
Meanwhile, the Bulls will begin their campaign at home in Pretoria, where they will play English Premiership champions Saracens on Saturday, 9 December.
They will travel to Lyon for the second round, where they will take on the French Top 14 side Lyon at the Matmut Stadium de Gerland.
In round 3, Jake White’s troops travel to Bristol, on Saturday, 13 January, and then return to Loftus where they will host French outfit Union Bordeaux-Bègles.
Challenge Cup teams
Meanwhile, in the EPCR Challenge Cup, the Sharks and Cheetahs clash in round 2 for a mouth-watering local derby in Bloemfontein.
The Durbanites have home advantage in Rounds 1 and 3 for their meetings with Pau and last season’s PRO D2 winners, Oyonnax Rugby, while the Cheetahs – the 2023 Currie Cup winners – take on Zebre Parma and Pau, respectively, in Italy and Amsterdam.
The Sharks close out their pool stages away to Welsh outfit Dragons, while the Cheetahs battle Oyonnax on the road.
Lions
And for the Lions, it’s a trip to France in round 1 to face Perpignan, followed by home-and-away duels with Newcastle Falcons and Montpellier, before finishing off against Ospreys at Ellis Park.
Elsewhere, La Rochelle will clash with last season’s runners-up, Leinster Rugby, in what promises to be another monumental contest between two of the world’s most powerful clubs. Leinster are at home in Rounds 2 and 3 against Sale Sharks and Stade Francais
Two-time tournament winners and last season’s URC champions, Munster, will be at Thomond Park for their round 1 and 4 fixtures against newcomers, Bayonnais, and Northampton Saints respectively, while in Rounds 2 and 3 the Irish province will be on the road to face Exeter Chiefs and the 2023 Challenge Cup winners Toulon.
Toulouse, who clinched the 2022-23 French 14 title, open their campaign at Stade Ernest Wallon against Cardiff.
Champions Cup fixtures:
Stormers
R1 – Sunday, 10 December, vs Leicester Tigers, 3.15pm, Leicester
R2 – Saturday, 16 December vs La Rochelle, 3pm, Cape Town
R3 – Saturday, 13 January, 2024, vs Sale Sharks, 7.30pm, Cape Town
R4 – Saturday, 20 January, vs Stade Francais, 6.30pm, Paris
Bulls
R1 – Saturday, 9 December, vs Saracens, 7.30pm, Pretoria
R2 – Saturday, 16 December, vs Lyon, 6.30pm, Lyon
R3 – Saturday, 13 January, vs Bristol Bears, 3.15pm, Bristol
R4 – Saturday, 20 January, vs Bordeaux-Bègles, 3pm, Pretoria
Challenge Cup fixtures:
Sharks
R1 – Saturday, 9 December, vs Pau, 5.15pm, Durban
R2 – Sunday, 17 December, vs Cheetahs, 3pm, Bloemfontein
R3 – Saturday, 13 January, vs Oyonnax, 3pm, Durban
R4 – Sunday, 21 January, vs Dragons, 5.30pm, Newport
Cheetahs
R1 – Saturday, 9 December, vs Zebre, 2pm, Parma
R2 – Sunday, 17 December, vs Sharks, 3pm, Bloemfontein
R3 – Sunday, 14 January, vs Pau, 2pm, Amsterdam
R4 – Saturday, 20 January, vs Oyonnax, 4.15pm, Oyonnax
Lions
R1 – Sunday, 10 December, vs Perpignan, 2pm, Perpignan
R2 – Saturday, 16 December, vs Newcastle Falcons, 5.15pm, Johannesburg
R3 – Saturday, 13 January, vs Montepellier, 9pm, Montpellier
R4 – Sunday, 21 January, vs Ospreys, 3pm, Johannesburg
