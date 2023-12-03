Stormers join race for RG’s signature

The World Cup winning Springbok player is a wanted man after Munster announced he is ending his four-year stay.

The Stormers are reported to be interested in signing Springbok World Cup star RG Snyman. Picture: NPHO/Steve Haag Sports/Steve Haag

The Stormers are intent on luring R10-million rand man RG Snyman to Cape Town, despite reports of the lock’s big-money move to England.

The tug-of-war for Snyman’s signature looks set for a few extra twists, after reports in France suggest that the Springbok lock had accepted a deal to join Bath.

Munster this week announced that the Springbok giant is set to end his four-year stay in Limerick, having not been able to offer him an extension on his current contract.

According to a report by L’Equipe, Snyman has accepted a big-money move to Bath, currently coached by Johann van Graan. The deal is reportedly worth £450,000 (R10 million) per season.

However, Sunday newspaper Rapport says that while the Sharks and Bulls have taken themselves out of the race, due to Snyman’s price tag, the Stormers are hopeful of striking a deal with Snyman.

The new equity partner of Western Province Rugby, Red Disa, is apparently very eager to bring Snyman to the Cape and is willing to challenge Bath by making an offer of R13 million per year.

However, the deal could be hampered by getting the funds available in time, as the equity partnership is yet to be fully implemented.

Snyman is counted as a Player of National Interest (PONI), which means that if he returns to South Africa, SA Rugby would contribute a good portion of his salary – up to R9 million, according to Rapport.

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.