Stormers’ junior stars unleashed as ‘Project 2029’ starts taking shape

The Stormers are unleashing a large number of their rising junior contingent against Scarlets in Cape Town.

The Stormers will give their fans a good look at what their team could look like when their “Project 2029” comes to fruition, after naming a large number of exciting youngsters in their match 23 for their United Rugby Championship (URC) clash against Scarlets at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

Much of the Stormers’ recruitment and retention over the past few years has all been about building to what they call “Project 2029”, which is a long-term strategic vision to build sustained dominance.

Keeping hold of marquee players like Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Damain Willemse, signing stars who previously represented the franchise, like Siya Kolisi, Cheslin Kolbe and Wilco Louw, as well as bringing top youngsters through their youth development pathways, has been key in that mission.

This weekend against Scarlets an exciting blend of youth and experience will give a good look at what could be seen in a couple of years’ time, with four former Junior Springbok captains named in the starting 15 adding to the excitement.

Paul de Villiers will lead the Stormers for the second time, in the absence of regular skipper Ruhan Nel who missed the Bristol Bears Champions Cup match over the past weekend with a calf injury and has been left out for a second game as a precaution.

De Villiers captained the Junior Boks in 2023, while star flyhalf Feinberg-Mngomezulu did the job in 2022, prop Zach Porthen in 2024 and lock Riley Norten led them to the junior world title in Italy last year.

Rising stars

Other young rising stars like centre Markus Muller, scrumhalf Haashim Pead, flyhalf Yaqeen Ahmed and prop Olly Reid are either starting or on the bench, mixed in with veterans like Deon Fourie, Cobus Reinach, Warrick Gelant, Seabelo Senatla, Leolin Zas, Evan Roos and Andre-Hugo Venter.

“It’s wonderful that we have got the next generation of rugby leaders (in the team). We didn’t recruit them because of their captaincy, but it shows that our recruitment guys are getting it right,” said Stormers Director of Rugby John Dobson at Wednesday’s team announcement.

“But I feel like this is one of the most progressive Stormers teams that we have put out. When we talk about Project 2029, which isn’t the end goal, but is about bringing in future talent, we have put four Bolts (Stormers U20 players) out there.

“Olly Reid is a player we are enormously excited about, Markus we think is going to be a very good 12, we obviously know the excitement around Yaqeen and Riley Norton.

“So it’s a progressive team and a progressive captain with a number of breakthrough internationals. A lot about the team feels really progressive, guys like Zach Porthen have big futures. So from my point of view, in terms of a longer term picture, it’s fantastic while not compromising at all on quality.”

Although Scarlets should not be underestimated, they are a team that the Stormers will be heavy favourites against, and is the perfect match to give their future superstars a proper run against.

Stormers starting XV

Warrick Gelant, Seabelo Senatla, Wandisile Simelane, Markus Muller, Leolin Zas, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Haashim Pead, Hacjivah Dayimani, Evan Roos, Paul de Villiers (c), Connor Evans, Riley Norton, Zachary Porthen, André-Hugo Venter, Ntuthuko Mchunu

Bench: Lukhanyo Vokozela, Olly Reid, Neethling Fouché, Adré Smith, JD Schickerling, Deon Fourie, Cobus Reinach, Yaqeen Ahmed