URC result: Stormers outclass Scarlets

The Stormers now travel to Italy to take on Zebre and Benetton, while the Scarlets host the Lions.

The Stormers continued their winning start to the Vodacom URC season with a bonus-point victory against the Scarlets in Llanelli on Friday night.

The Cape franchise came into this match on the back of two home wins, and were boosted by the inclusion of Springbok backs Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Damian Willemse.

But it was their dominant pack that set up a 34-0 win, in an often ill-tempered affair.

The forwards won an early scrum penalty, and while Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s shot at goal came off an upright, No 8 Evan Roos went over soon after for his fourth try in three matches.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu kicked the conversion and, after another miss, added a penalty to make it 10-0.

Dominant Stormers

The Stormers continued to dominate, without further reward, and were reduced to 14 men on the half-hour mark when flanker Ben-Jason Dixon was yellow-carded for a croc roll. Scarlets No 8 Taine Plumtree then joined him in the bin, after a scuffle with Roos.

Late in the half, the under-pressure hosts conceded their 15th penalty, and flanker Paul de Villiers scored a converted try from a lineout maul to give the Stormers a 17-0 lead.

The visitors again went a man down in the third quarter when Feinberg-Mngomezulu was yellow-carded for a cynical ruck infringement. But it didn’t stop them from scoring a third try through lock Ruben van Heerden.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu then returned to the field to secure the bonus point.

A yellow card to Scarlets replacement Macs Page was followed by the visitors’ fifth try, scored by replacement scrumhalf Imad Khan.

The Stormers now travel to Italy to take on Zebre and Benetton, while the Scarlets host the Lions.

STORMERS – Try: Evan Roos, Paul de Villiers, Ruben van Heerden, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Imad Khan. Conversions: Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Damian Willemse.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.