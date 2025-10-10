Chris Smith hopes Benetton match will be ‘turning point’ for Lions

The Lions are hoping a positive mindset will help them upset Benetton in their final URC tour match in Treviso on Saturday.

A positive mindset is driving the Lions to brush off their poor start to the United Rugby Championship (URC) season as they head into their clash with Benetton in Treviso on Saturday, according to flyhalf Chris Smith.

A poor loss in their opener against Cardiff in Wales and a last-gasp defeat in their match against Zebre in Parma last weekend has put plenty of pressure on the Lions heading into their third and final tour game, and they will be desperate not to return home without a victory.

Adding to that they are now up against arguably the strongest of the teams they were to face on tour, the internationally-laden Benetton, who are also a team they haven’t beaten in their last four games, including at Ellis Park earlier this year.

“The mood is good. There’s a really positive mindset in the group. It’s been a great tour for connecting and enjoying each other’s company,” explained Smith ahead of the match.

“The results haven’t gone our way, and we are extremely disappointed about that, but the beauty of this tournament is that we have another opportunity this week. But it doesn’t get any easier.

“Benetton are a quality team, and we know what lies ahead this week. But we are all positive and looking forward to the challenge. It’s not an easy competition, and the reality is that winning away from home is hard. It’s not easy, you don’t just go away and pick up a victory.

“We know that we need to be better. We are creating good pictures, which has obviously kept our group positive. We are close, and we will get there. Hopefully this weekend is that turning point and we can start building momentum.”

Experienced Smith

The 31-year-old Smith is an experienced head and the former Bulls player has boosted the Lions in the few games he has played in the Currie Cup, and even last week in his first URC match against Zebre.

He is really enjoying his start at the Lions and is hoping to continue making a positive impact over the coming season.

“I’ve really enjoyed joining the Lions. We’ve got really exciting backs, and we have young, athletic, fast and dynamic forwards,” said Smith.

“Being the link and driving them, serving them and giving them the opportunity to express themselves is the main goal. I’m here to serve and drive the team in a direction that lets them play their natural game and deliver the exciting brand that we all know we can produce.”

Smith is also thoroughly enjoying linking back up with former Bulls teammate current Lions kicking consultant Morné Steyn, who he played alongside for a number of years at the Pretoria union.

“I love Morné. I had a really good relationship with him at the Bulls. Back then he didn’t give me all his tricks because we were competing with each other, but now he is starting to feed me more information and teach me the tricks of the trade,” said Smith with a smile.

“What an awesome guy. I’ve really enjoyed reuniting with him, and hopefully we can keep on building.”