Execution the key word for Lions against battle-hardened Benetton

The Lions say they expect a Benetton side packed with Italian internationals to be physical in their defence on Saturday.

Lions assistant coach Ricardo Loubscher said the Lions have worked on their mistakes in the week leading up to their third-round United Rugby Championship clash against an international-packed Benetton.

The teams meet in Treviso at 4pm on Saturday, with the Lions looking to avoid a third straight defeat on their European tour. They lost 33-20 to Cardiff in Wales and 22-20 to Zebre in Parma in their first two rounds, while the Italians lost 26-15 to Connacht in Ireland and beat Glasgow Warriors 16-14 in Italy.

Like assistant coach Barend Pieterse, Loubscher said the Lions could take positives from the improved Zebre performance.

There, the Joburg side came back from 12-3 at the break to score three tries (SJ Kotze, Eduan Keyter and Morné Brandon) in the second half to lead 20-15 in the final minutes. Only a 79th-minute converted try snatched the win for the hosts.

Lions rugby DNA

“It was pleasing to see the tries we scored against Zebre. It speaks to the DNA of how we play our game,” Loubscher said.

“But you have to be clever. You can’t just go out and run the ball from anywhere. It’s all about your game management and creating the right platform to score those tries. So those last 20 minutes we upped the tempo, created a lot of quick ball in the construction of the attack, which is in our DNA.”

The assistant coach said the Lions would have to improve on their execution against Benetton.

“They are a quality side with lots of internationals. Defensively, they bring a lot of physicality. It will be key for us not to allow them to slow down our ball because they bring a lot of tackle fight and they try to choke you and hold you up.

“They play Test match rugby so they put you under a lot of pressure by turning you around, kicking behind you, forcing you into mistakes. So our game management will be key. And for us to get into right areas and once we are there, to really throw punches.”

Morné van den Berg to return against Benetton

Loubscher said Benetton would be all the tougher at their home ground. But the Joburg side would be boosted by the return of Springbok scrumhalf Morné van den Berg.

“To have Morné back, it’s different energy, different leadership. It’s nice to have him in the squad. He’s also keen and hungry to perform and help get us a good result.”

After Benetton, the Lions play home games against Scarlets and Ulster.