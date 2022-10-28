Stormers pick Bok, SA ‘A’ players for URC clash with Lions

Sports Reporter

The Stormers have picked a bunch of old and new Springbok players for their United Rugby Championship clash with the Lions in Joburg on Saturday.

Newcomers to the Bok setup, Manie Libbok and Sacha Mngomezulu, are both set to face the Lions, while Evan Roos and Marvin Orie are also in the starting team.

In all, there are eight changes to the Stormers starting line-up following last week’s outing.

Three of the changes are in the backline and five in the forward pack for the South African derby which kicks off at 4pm Ellis Park.

In the backline Angelo Davids, Mngomezulu and Paul de Wet all make starts, with Dan du Plessis moving to outside centre.

In the forward pack Roos is at the back of the scrum, with Junior Pokomela and Hacjivah Dayimani on the flanks.

Orie is joined in the second row by captain Ernst van Rhyn while up front props Neethling Fouche and Brok Harris come into the starting line-up.

Props Ali Vermaak and Sazi Sandi and scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies are among the replacements expected to make an impact in the second half.

‘Good depth’

Stormers coach John Dobson said that considering there are five Springbok players unavailable, he is pleased with the strength of the squad travelling to Johannesburg.

“We have managed to build some good depth already this season and we are really looking forward to seeing what these guys can do up there.

“We were obviously disappointed with the result last week and while training time has been limited this week, we can’t wait to see how some of these combinations go,” he said.

Stormers: Clayton Blommetjies, Angelo Davids, Dan du Plessis, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Leolin Zas, Manie Libbok, Paul de Wet, Evan Roos, Hacjivah Dayimani, Junior Pokomela, Marvin Orie, Ernst van Rhyn (capt), Neethling Fouche, Joseph Dweba, Brok Harris. Bench: JJ Kotze, Ali Vermaak, Sazi Sandi, Ben-Jason Dixon, Willie Engelbrecht, Nama Xaba, Herschel Jantjies, Suleiman Hartzenberg.