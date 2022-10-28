Rugby

Goosen at fullback for Bulls’ URC clash against Sharks at Loftus

The Bulls welcome the Sharks to Loftus Versfeld for a round seven URC match on Sunday.

Bulls player Johan Goosen. Picture: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

The Bulls have named seven Springboks, including Johan Goosen at fullback, in their team for the United Rugby Championship round seven match against the Sharks in Pretoria on Sunday.

Goosen, whose game-time and rugby action has been closely managed since a long-term injury, will play at fullback, with Chris Smith wearing the No 10 jersey.

Cornal Hendricks, who was on Friday recalled to the SA ‘A’ team after several years out of the national picture because off heart problems, will partner Harold Vorster in midfield.

ALSO READ: Libbok, Mngomezulu in Bok squad, Goosen in ‘A’ team

And, Sbu Nkosi, who was recently in trouble with the Bulls bosses for a disciplinary matter and was included in the Springbok squad for the four Tests in Europe next month, will wear the No 11 jersey against his former team.

In the forwards, another recalled national player in Marco van Staden, will play blindside flank while Bismarck du Plessis has been retained at hooker.

Sunday’s match kicks off at 3pm.

Bulls: Johan Goosen, David Kriel, Cornal Hendricks, Harold Vorster, Sbu Nkosi, Chris Smith, Zak Burger, WJ Steenkamp, Marco van Staden, Marcell Coetzee (capt), Ruan Nortje, Walt Steenkamp, Francois Klopper, Bismarck du Plessis, Gerhard Steenekamp. Bench: Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Simphiwe Matanzima, Mornay Smith, Janko Swanepoel, Ruan Vermaak, Embrose Papier, Stravino Jacobs, Wandisile Simelane

